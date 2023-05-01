Lacrosse

The Camden Hills boys and Oceanside girls lacrosse teams were in action on Saturday, April 29 as the Windjammers hosted Cheverus of Portland and the Mariners traveled to Messalonskee of Oakland.

The home teams swung to victories as the Windjammers emerged with a thrilling, 9-8 victory in Rockport, while the Mariners came up on the short end of a 16-3 road defeat in Oakland.