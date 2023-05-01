The Camden Hills boys and Oceanside girls lacrosse teams were in action on Saturday, April 29 as the Windjammers hosted Cheverus of Portland and the Mariners traveled to Messalonskee of Oakland.
The home teams swung to victories as the Windjammers emerged with a thrilling, 9-8 victory in Rockport, while the Mariners came up on the short end of a 16-3 road defeat in Oakland.
The following is a recap of the matches:
Boys
Camden Hills 9, Cheverus 8
At Rockport April 29, the Windjammers got the game-winning score from Finlay Fitch — off an assist from Owen McManus — and netted a home victory over the Stags.
Camden Hills coach Harrison Rogers said Cheverus “had the last shot of the game, but goalie Jacob Talbot, junior defenders Owen Hotchkin, Quinn Riordan, Billy Kurzius, Dylan Lowe, and midfielders Cam Lawrence and Eben Weislogel, held Cheverus scoreless in the final minute to capture the win.”
Fitch had four goals and one assist in the win for Camden Hills, while Hotchkin (2 goals), McManus (goal, 3 assists), Barlow Marshall (2 assists), Blake Christie (goal) and Eben Weislogel (goal) also chipped in for the hosts.
The Cheverus offense was keyed by T.J. Saulter (4 goals), Matt Hahn (assist), Dan Brogan (goal), Luke McNabb (goal, assist), Quinn Gleason (goal) and Ryan Franceschi (goal).
Talbot made six saves in the net for the Windjammers, while River Pinkham had seven faceoff wins and Kurzius caused four turnovers for the hosts.
Girls
Messalonskee 16, Oceanside 3
At Oakland April 29, the Eagles soared past the visiting Mariners and netted a win by a comfortable margin.
Lily Stackpoke had a goal and assist for the Mariners, while Kayla Baines and Caitlyn Lamb added one goal and Martina Straka one assist.
For the Eagles, Abigail Klinge, Abby Steven and Madi Doody scored three goals, while Chloe Masse and Julia Wade added two and Paisley Barrett, Madison McSweeney and Sophia Ventimiglia one.
Emma Morrison turned away 22 shots in net for Oceanside, while Shea Cassini made eight stops for Messalonskee.
Mariner coach Angie Vachon said it was a physical game from the onset as the Eagles have “a senior-laden starting lineup and some impressive shooters and feeders.”
“I believe as the season progresses, the team comes together and the weather cooperates so that we may use the field regularly, we can build better, cultivate our several scoring threats, solidify our staunch defense and continue our field-sense learning.”
The veteran coach added Morrison — who turned away 2-of-6 penalty shots — “is a true asset to the team,” while “Sophia Daggett was aggressive to the ground ball today, winning four, one of which started a strong offensive midfield passing chain and ending with a goal for the Mariners.”