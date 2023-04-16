ROCKLAND — Spring has sprung for the Oceanside girls lacrosse team and after a handful of preseason tuneup events the Mariners got into the thick of their regular season on Thursday afternoon, April 13 when they hosted Erskine Academy of South China.
In a competitive first match of the 2023 campaign, the visiting Eagles flew home with a 4-0 victory over the Mariners.
Watch video below and click through photos above.
For the Mariners, goalie Emma Morrison made 10 saves.
For EA, Emma Henderson finished with eight saves in net, while Shannon McDonough tallied two goals and Abbie McDonough and Reese Sullivan one
Longtime Mariner coach Angie Vachon, who started the lax program, said this spring started with "marked improvement and growth" from the 2022 season.
She said the Mariners participated in two preseason play days, six 25-minute games, with four losses, win and tie over the prior two Saturdays.
"We are looking forward to it all coming together as we get out of the gym and have more field practices," she said.
The coach said on Thursday Oceanside trailed EA 1-0 at halftime and the "Mariners were defending their goalie, filling the midfield, double-teaming the ball and had numerous drives to the goal throughout the first 25 minutes. Although the Mariners had nice offensive control much of the game, as the second half started the competition and game play took a turn to a more physical type of play and the Eagles defending their eight-meter well made it difficult for the Mariners to penetrate to goal."
Vachon said Mariner Caitlyn Lamb "had aggressive work in her midfield defense and had a fun and exciting interception for our largest hometown crowd to date."
Martina Straka, the team's senior leader, "uses her voice well to direct her team from the midfield. Gabby Tolman and Geneva Alley both had strong shots on the goal in this game. Sophie Vose and Josie Tabbutt were staunch workers in ground-ball control. Grace Webber and Ada Marves continue their work on the defensive line from last year, in communication, read of the game and hustle with smart movement around the scoring area."
Ken Waltz has been a member of the media 40 years and has received more than 350 Maine and New England Press Association awards. He resides in South Thomaston with his wife, Sarah. He has an adult son, Brandon, and 4-year-old granddaughter, Audrey.