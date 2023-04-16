Lacrosse

ROCKLAND — Spring has sprung for the Oceanside girls lacrosse team and after a handful of preseason tuneup events the Mariners got into the thick of their regular season on Thursday afternoon, April 13 when they hosted Erskine Academy of South China.

In a competitive first match of the 2023 campaign, the visiting Eagles flew home with a 4-0 victory over the Mariners.

Varsity girls lacrosse: Erskine Academy at Oceanside High School on April 13 in Rockland, Maine.

