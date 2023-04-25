After a quick start to the season for the Camden Hills lacrosse teams, the Windjammers came up short in their second high school matches.
The Windjammer boys were downed 10-6 at home by visiting Maranacook of Readfield on Friday, April 21, while the girls were dealt a 14-10 defeat on the road on Saturday, April 22 by host Mount Ararat of Topsham.
The following is a recap of the matches:
Boys
Maranacook 10, Camden Hills 6
At Rockport April 21, the Black Bears built an early lead and maintained that advantage throughout with a win over the Windjammers. Maranacook led 2-1, 5-2 and 8-3 at the quarter breaks.
The Windjammer offense was keyed by Owen Hotchkin (2 goals, assist), Finlay Fitch (2 goals), Emmet Marshall (goal) and Blake Christie (goal).
For the Black Bears, Owen Lyons pumped in five goals, while Bennett Ross added four goals and two assists; Parker Douin, one goal; and Max Cheng and Ethan Chilton, one assist.
Jacob Talbot made eight saves on 18 shots in goal for Camden Hills, while Lucas Woodruff minded the net for Maranacook and made a handful of saves, including turning away three one-on-one chances for the hosts.
Camden Hills coach Harrison Rogers said his young team — with only five juniors and no seniors — worked hard throughout and pumped in three late goals "with a couple of additional near misses by Emmet Marshall hitting the goalposts twice in the quarter."
“The young Windjammer team continues to try and find their stride, with many key players playing multiple positions throughout the game,” he said. “Owen Hotckin, Billy Kurzius and Quinn Riordan all played multiple positions in midfield, defense, and attack, so that they could contribute across the field. Blake Christie scored his first varsity goal as a freshman on a fantastic fastbreak set up by Billy Kurzius, to Ethan Butler, and Ethan's pass finally led to a fastbreak where Owen Hotchkin found Blake on the doorstep for a highlight one-versus-one goal.”
Girls
Mount Ararat 14, Camden Hills 10
At Topsham April 22, the Eagles emerged with a four-goal victory over the visiting Windjammers. Mount Ararat held a 7-6 edge at halftime.
The Windjammers were led on offense by Grace Wesbrock (goal), Isabella Ward (4 goals), Jaden Johnson (goal), Britta Denny (2 goals) and Lisa Hall (2 goals).
Camden Hills coach Wade Ward said his team was able to hold off the Eagles initially, but the hosts scored “numerous unanswered goals” to end the first half and the Windjammers could not dig out of that hole.
“The last part of the first half got away from us,” the coach said. "We needed to do a better job on our ride-and-attack balls in the air and loose balls on the ground. As a team we need to do a better job of slowing breaks and stopping end-to-end runs. Offensively, we need to take care of the ball better [and] value our possessions.
Goalie McKinley "Roo" Boetsch, who made 15 saves on the day, “kept us in the fight and gave us the opportunity to keep it within reach at all times,” said the veteran coach.
“The second half started off well even with a girl in the box for the first minute, a carryover from the first half. We were pretty back and forth with them, but a series of dropped possessions and penalties put us behind.”
He added despite the loss, it “was a great game for us” and “we improved greatly in all areas of the game and the girls competed hard.”