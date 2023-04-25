Lacrosse

After a quick start to the season for the Camden Hills lacrosse teams, the Windjammers came up short in their second high school matches.

The Windjammer boys were downed 10-6 at home by visiting Maranacook of Readfield on Friday, April 21, while the girls were dealt a 14-10 defeat on the road on Saturday, April 22 by host Mount Ararat of Topsham.