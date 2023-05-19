ROCKLAND — Matches have come fast and furious for the Oceanside girls lacrosse team, which won one of three recent competitions, which included the Mariners' third win of the spring.
The Mariners beat Lawrence of Fairfield 8-1 on Wednesday, May 17 at home after they lost to host Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 6-5 on Monday, May 15. Oceanside also lost Maranacook/Winthrop 9-4 on Friday, May 19 at home.
On Friday, Natalee Hitz made 11 saves in goal for the Mariners and Lily Stackpole (2 goals), Sophia Clayton (goal), Geneva Alley (goal) and Caitlyn Lamb (assist) keyed the host's offense.
For the Black Bears, Stella Lauter (4 saves) played in goal, while Ashley Deschamp (3 goals), Emerson Davis (2 goals, assist), Eliza Pattershall (goal, assist), Elizabeth Aube (goal), Lily Caban (goal) keyed the offense. There was one other goal not recorded.
Longtime Oceanside coach Angie Vachon said the Mariners "pulled out all the stops" as they were missing players, which made for no substitutions, and other players who had to leave before the match ended.
"The remaining 10 kept the Bears at bay well and had control of the ball a fair amount of time," the coach said. "With the blessing of coach Conefry of Maranacook/Winthrop and our officials for that game, the team put in 40 minutes of play to have a countable game under a few adverse situations and roster changes."
Hitz stepped in as goalie and "she faced three penalty shots, contested ground balls, one on the field which was fun and exciting, used her low defense well and had strong clears.
"Karen Skarka moved to attack and cut like a pro in timing, pace and stick control. One sweet cut resulted in opening up space that Lily Stackpole recognized to connect on goal. Lore Salaberria-Larre spent the majority of this game on the center circle playing midfield and did a super job sealing off her man and contesting ground balls there.
"Kayla Baines worked well in her spacing, ground-ball contesting and had two caused turnovers. Caitlyn Lamb had an interception, good ball control, a strong shot on goal and with her ground-ball win and assist worked smart for her team.
"Grace Webber (4 ground-ball wins), Ada Marves and Sophie Daggett (5 ground-ball wins) continue to keep the team competitive and protect their goalie in all aspects. Josie Tabbutt, as well, had an interception, ground-ball win and had a strong pass to our offensive end. Our offensive end, Sophia Clayton, Lily Stackpole, Geneva Alley along with Karen had a nice transition defense to help slow down attempts at fast breaks."
On Wednesday against the Bulldogs, home proved sweet for the Mariners as goalie Emma Morrison made 11 saves, while Stackpole (4 goals), Lamb (2 goals), Martina Straka (goal, assist), Hitz (goal) and Webber (assist) keyed the offense.
For Lawrence, Abbey Morgan finished with eight saves, while Zoie Ward added a goal.
Vachon said the Mariner defense again "kept a tight fortress on our eight-meter and kept the Bulldogs at bay … As we continue as a team to win off the draw and come up with ground balls, those stats are getting higher, with 19 ground-ball wins in this game — seven from Caitlyn Lamb, four from Grace Webber, two each from Martina Straka and Sophie Daggett. It shows their work brought forward from practice to pad the team stats in this category."
On Monday, the Mariners lost a tough, competitive battle with the host Eagles.
Morrison made a whopping 21 saves, while Gabby Tolman (2 goals), Baines (goal, assist), Hitz (goal, assist), Stackpole (goal) and Sophia Clayton (assist) keyed the offense.
For LA, Hunter Gilmore made seven saves, while Marley Label tallied five goals and C. Brinkler one score.
"With a tight defense and nice midfield ball movement the Mariners had the Eagles on the ropes the entire game," Vachon said. "With a team total 11 ground-ball wins and seven caused turnovers, four from Sophia Daggett alone, along with three of our goals coming off assists, the Mariners played a well-balanced game of lacrosse against Lincoln Academy."