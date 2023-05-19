Lacrosse

ROCKLAND — Matches have come fast and furious for the Oceanside girls lacrosse team, which won one of three recent competitions, which included the Mariners' third win of the spring.

The Mariners beat Lawrence of Fairfield 8-1 on Wednesday, May 17 at home after they lost to host Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 6-5 on Monday, May 15. Oceanside also lost Maranacook/Winthrop 9-4 on Friday, May 19 at home.