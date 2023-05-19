ROCKLAND — Matches have come fast and furious for the Oceanside girls lacrosse team, which split two recent competitions, which included the Mariners' third win of the spring.
The Mariners beat Lawrence of Fairfield 8-1 on Wednesday, May 17 at home after they lost to host Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 6-5 on Monday, May 15.
On Wednesday against the Bulldogs, home proved sweet for the Mariners as goalie Emma Morrison made 11 saves, while Lily Stackpole (4 goals), Caitlyn Lamb (2 goals), Martina Straka (goal, assist), Natalee Hitz (goal) and Grace Webber (assist) keyed the offense.
For Lawrence, Abbey Morgan finished with eight saves, while Zoie Ward added a goal.
Oceanside coach Angie Vachon said the Mariner defense again "kept a tight fortress on our eight-meter and kept the Bulldogs at bay … As we continue as a team to win off the draw and come up with ground balls, those stats are getting higher, with 19 ground-ball wins in this game — seven from Caitlyn Lamb, four from Grace Webber, two each from Martina Straka and Sophie Daggett. It shows their work brought forward from practice to pad the team stats in this category."
On Monday, the Mariners lost a tough, competitive battle with the host Eagles.
Morrison made a whopping 21 saves, while Gabby Tolman (2 goals), Kayla Baines (goal, assist), Hitz (goal, assist), Stackpole (goal) and Sophia Clayton (assist) keyed the offense.
For LA, Hunter Gilmore made seven saves, while Marley Label tallied five goals and C. Brinkler one score.
"With a tight defense and nice midfield ball movement the Mariners had the Eagles on the ropes the entire game," Vachon said. "With a team total 11 ground-ball wins and seven caused turnovers, four from Sophia Daggett alone, along with three of our goals coming off assists, the Mariners played a well-balanced game of lacrosse against Lincoln Academy."