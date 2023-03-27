ROCKPORT — The Midcoast’s most talented young figure skaters returned to nature — literally and figuratively — in their icy realm for their annual spring shows.
The skaters showcased their skill, athleticism and artistry in performances on Saturday night, March 25 and Sunday afternoon, March 26 at the Midcoast Recreation Center rink.
“Element” was the theme of the weekend shows, which included nods to fire, wind, water, metal and, of course, the earth.
Video and bundle of photos from Saturday's show will appear later with this story.
The Midcoast Skating School, led by director Kitrina Patterson, included a bundle of lively, beautiful performances, including many soloists, duos, groups and combinations of family members wearing innovative and stunning costumes (with interesting props, to boot).
The skaters put on wonderful, theatrical shows with the ice as their medium.
The 90-minute, two-act shows included the following performances, with skaters listed when available:
Opening: Element cast skated to “Enter Sandman” by Metallica.
Duet: Meg Kivus and Alison Sylvester skated to “Waterloo” by ABBA.
Norah St. Clair skated to “Play With Fire” by Sam Tinnesz.
Riley Overlock skated to “Golden” by Harry Styles
Duet: Emme Felton and Kaley Lincoln skated to “You’re Welcome” by Dwayne Johnson.
Ice Dance: Kira Lin Bennett, Timothy Rohn Bennett II, Naomi Fisher-Barrett, Meg Kivus, Naomi Ouillette and Alison Sylvester skated to “Oye Como Va” by Santana.
Snowplow Sam: Theo Carlos, Savannah Hamm and Ava McArthur skated to “Surfin U.S.A.” by the Beach Boys.
Duet: Kyra Belcher and Khaleesi Breton skated to “Head Above Water” by Avril Lavigne.
Kendra Gladu skated to “The Firebird” by Stravinsky.
Naomi Ouillette skated to “Gold” by Britt Nicole.
Duet: Ruby Glenn and Lydia McLean skated to “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky.
Naomi Fisher-Barrett skated to “Towards The Sun” by Rhianna.
Intro To Freeskate: Emme Felton, Kendra Glaudu, Ellen Kunkel, Katie Kunkel, Madelyn LeBlond, Kaley Lincoln, Riley Overlock, Norah St. Clair and Kinsley Winslow skated to “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga.
Duet: Kira Lin Bennett and Naomi Fisher-Barrett skated to “Ice, Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice.
Timothy Rohn Bennett II skated to “Riptide” by Vance Joy.
Basic 4, 5, 6: Madeline Beckman, Sofia Borodaenko, Ruby Glenn, Cassidy Kaler, Thomas Kunkel, Lydia McLean, Samuel Wellman and Kinsley Winslow skated to “Gold” by Dierks Bentley.
Katie Kunkel skated to “Solid Ground” by Vance Joy.
Alison Sylvester skated to “Set Fire To The Rain” by Adele.
Basic 1, 2, 3: Charlotte Ahearn, Kyra Belcher, Khaleesi Breton, Ellie Deredin, Alice Laporte, Brielle Goldrick and Hailey Robinson skated to “Ain’t No Mountain HIgh Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.
Meg Kivus skated to “Skyfall” by Adele.
Kira Lin Bennett skated to “Fire Burning” by Sean Kingston.
Duet: Cassiy Kaler and Kinsley Winslow skated to “Silver & Gold” by Burl Ives.
Theatre On Ice: Emme Felton, Madelyn LeBlond, Kaley Lincoln and Samuel Wellman skated to “Rain Dance” by Whilk & Misky.
Trio: Ellen Kunkel, Katie Kunkel and Thomas Kunkel skated to “Down To Earth” by Peter Gabriel.
Priscilla Partridge skated to “Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J.
Advanced Freeskate: Kira Lin Bennett, Timothy Rohn Bennett II, Naomi Fisher-Barret, Meg Kivus, Juliette Landry, Naomi Ouillette and Alison Sylvester skated to “Fireball” by Pitbull.
Final Number: Element cast skated to “We Didn’t Start The Fire” by Billy Joel.
Among the more accomplished skaters were siblings Kira Lin Bennett and Timothy Rohn Bennett II, as well as Ellen Kunkel, Katie Kunkel and Thomas Kunkel.
Juliette Landry, a senior at Camden Hills Regional High School, who has skated since age 9, was the group’s lone graduating senior.
Among the soloists, Timothy Rohn Bennett II is seventh grader at Medomak Mddle School; Kira Lin Bennett freshman at Medomak Valley High School, who has skated since age 4; Naomi Fisher-Barrett freshman at Camden Hills Regional High School, who put skates on for the first at age 6; Kendra Gladu, junior at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, who began skating at age 11; Meg Kivus, 13, who has skated 10 years, an eighth grader at St. George School; Katie Kunkel, 16, and sophomore at Camden Hllls; Naomi Ouillette, 12, home-schooled seventh grader; Riley Overlock eighth grader at Great Salt Bay in Damariscotta; Norah St. Clair started skating at age 7; and Alison Sylvester seventh grader at Camden-Rockport Middle School, who has skated since kindergarten.
Kira Bennett, Naomi Fisher-Barrett and Kendra Gladu are junior coaches and coaches’ assistants.
Other skate school professionals include Keilysmer Arvelo, Cam Christie, Mark Ellis, Melissa Emerson, Caron Leichtman, Bill McClellan and Priscilla Partridge.