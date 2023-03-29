PORTLAND — It has been an unconventional trek to the mountaintop for former Camden Hills Regional High School student Mikayla Talbot.
However, the 17-year-old Talbot, a junior at Cheverus High School, followed the road less traveled. And at the top, Talbot found herself and her Stag teammates celebrating last month with a state high school girls ice hockey championship.
Talbot, who started playing ice hockey at age 5 through the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport, scored 22 goals and added 17 assists this season and was named to the All-State team.
In the postseason, she scored two goals — including the lone goal in the top seed’s 1-0 regional semifinal playoff win over No. 4 York — and also logged seven assists.
The Stags went on to defeat Gorham 8-1 in the regional championship game before they earned the program’s third state title with a 3-2 win over Yarmouth.
“It’s been a really great experience for Mikayla here at Cheverus,” said Stag head coach Scott Rousseau. “She’s one of the best high school players in Maine right now.”
“Winning a state championship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it will definitely be one of the greatest accomplishments that I'll experience,” said Talbot. “It was certainly not easy, and our team had to fight hard all season to get there, but, overall, I'm so incredibly proud of us for playing for each other, doing what we do in practice and fighting until the end.”
Cheverus has a cooperative team with Old Orchard Beach, Kennebunk and Windham, while the school has had co-ops with other schools since girls ice hockey was offered as an Maine Principals' Association-sponsored varsity sport in 2009.
The puck dropped on Talbot’s journey to Cheverus when she eventually migrated south to play travel hockey for the Casco Bay Hockey Association, a youth hockey hub which has a bevy of travel teams in a variety of age divisions.
There, competing against other female hockey players, it became clear she would need to make the transition to playing girls hockey. Talbot, a Lincolnville native, had primarily competed alongside and against boys through MRC.
“I’ve seen it so many times where girls stay too long [in boys programs],” said Rousseau. “Either they’re misinformed and think it’s better to stay with the boys. They stay too long and their puck and game skills don’t develop.”
Camden Hills does not offer girls ice hockey, so Talbot and her family made the decision to enroll at Cheverus High School at the start of her sophomore year. The Windjammers do offer a coed hockey team, however.
Fortunately, Talbot's aunt lives in Westbrook, a situation that was instrumental in making the move possible.
Mikayla’s mother, Nicole, admitted it has been difficult for her and husband, Matt, as “our family is very close and we miss not seeing her every day,” but “we don’t regret the decision.”
“When we were initially exploring this option for Mikayla, Matt and I found wanting her to stay was what was best for us, but not what was best for Mikayla,” Nicole said. “She has always been sound in her goal; to play hockey at the highest level she is capable of and for as long as possible. We understood that meeting her goals were going to require some sacrifices.”
Of course, the best laid plans often go astray as Talbot broke her wrist at the first week of practice with Cheverus as a sophomore.
“Mentally I had a rough time not being on the ice with my teammates and missing out on a sport that I love so much isn’t easy either,” Talbot said. “But I knew all I could do in the moment was cheer on my team and make sure they knew I was there for them. But both mentally and physically I focused on my recovery and strengthening it each day because all I wanted to do was play hockey.”
“She ended up having surgery right away the next week,” said Rousseau. “Really she should have missed the whole season, but she was able somehow to come back and play in January/February with a cast on. And still managed to be our second or third leading scorer only playing like 12 games.”
That season, Cheverus went on to drop a heartbreaker to Scarborough 1-0 in quadruple-overtime in the South semifinals.
Rousseau said Talbot "coming back, fully healthy, her game took off" the following season.
Cheverus finished 15-3 and as the top seed in the South before it won three straight games en route to the state crown.
In the team’s 8-1 win over Gorham in the regional final, Talbot had a goal and four assists. In the state final, she added three more assists in what Rousseau called “her best game of the year.”
“By far her most complete hockey game of the year,” he said. “Sometimes you score in hockey because you’re the right player in the right place at the right time. The puck wasn’t finding her in the right places, but defensively she was fantastic.”
“During the state championship game, it was hard not to be nervous, but I know we felt prepared from all the work we put into our practices leading up to it and we focused on one play or one shift at a time,” said Talbot. “Everyone did their job so well and even when we got down we didn't stop fighting. Something to take away from big moments like that game, was that it's the team that's coming together and playing for each other that wins championships instead of skill alone.”
Offensively, Talbot always has had a nose for the net. Rousseau said once she elevated her defensive play — along with her newfound team structure — “she really became a complete hockey player for us.”
“The school community and friends she has made has been tremendous,” Nicole said. “She truly has found her tribe and is excelling, not just on the ice but in school as well. I have seen her grow and develop into an independent, well-rounded person and I am so blessed she has had this opportunity.”
Forwards Talbot and Lucy Johnson, along with defenseman Brynn McKenney and goalie Ella Lemieux, made the All-State team, while six other teammates were all-conference selections. The Stags lose only two players to graduation, only one of which played regular minutes.
After playing two years at Casco Bay, Talbot, who has aspirations of playing college hockey, currently plays for the Minutemen Lady Flames of Marlborough, Mass.