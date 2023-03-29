Ice Hockey

PORTLAND — It has been an unconventional trek to the mountaintop for former Camden Hills Regional High School student Mikayla Talbot.

However, the 17-year-old Talbot, a junior at Cheverus High School, followed the road less traveled. And at the top, Talbot found herself and her Stag teammates celebrating last month with a state high school girls ice hockey championship.

