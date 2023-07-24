ROCKLAND — For three days, Penobscot Bay, in and around the Rockland Breakwater, came alive with about a dozen historic fishing vessels as the Friendship Sloop Society hosted its 62nd Homecoming Rendezvous and races.
The group cruised into Rockland Harbor on Wednesday, July 19 and held races Thursday through Saturday, July 20-22. There also was an event-ending awards ceremony on Saturday at the Rockland Public Landing.
In idyllic scenes played out on the water in recent days, often the sloops, most used for fishing/lobstering in the early 1900s, could be seen sailing near modern working lobster boats.
The Friendship Sloop Society celebrated Maine’s maritime history with three days of sloop races. Historically, the races were held in Friendship in the 1960, 1970s and 1980s, but in recent times the event has been held in Rockland.
Beth Langton of the Friendship Sloop Society, said the following were the winners of the 2023 races:
Overall: Tannis, built in 1937, owned by Jack Cronin of Sturbirdge, Mass. and homeport of Salem Willows, Mass.
Division I: 1, Celebration, built in 1980, owned by Greg and Annette Merrill of Butler, Md. and homeport of Bayville; 2, Salatia, built in 1969, owned by Miff Lauriat and Marge Russakoff of Southwest Harbor and homeport of Southwest Harbor; and 3, Banshee, built in 1978, owned by John and Carole Wojcik of Norwell Mass. and homeport of Mattapoisett, Mass.
Division II: 1, Tannis, built in 1937, owned by Jack Cronin of Sturbirdge, Mass, and homeport of Salem Willows, Mass.; 2, Lady M., built in 1978, owned by Martin Thomas of East Boothbay and homeport of South Bristol; and 3, Rights of Man, built in 1965, owned by Wayne and Kirsten Cronin of Thomaston and homeport of Rockland.
Class A Original Sloops: 1, Gladiator, built 1902, owned by Andy Zuber of Waldoboro and homeport of Friendship; and 2, Sazerac, built in 1913, owned by Stephen, Seth, Adrienne and Sarah Major of Putney, Vt. and homeport of Friendship.
Sloops began to arrive at Rockland Public Landing, 1 Harbor Park on Wednesday. The public could view the sloops on the dock during the three-day event when the boats were not racing.
There was a parade of sloops on Saturday before the final day of races.
Spectators watched the event from boats and Rockland Breakwater.
Originally designed and built in Friendship, the sailing vessels served as one of the state’s first lobster and fishing boats and are now a classic Maine pleasure-craft, said Karen Schwartz for the Friendship Sloop Society.
There are 285 sloops registered with the Friendship Sloop Society, including the oldest wooden original built in 1899 that is still sailing today, Schwartz said.
Race length was weather and wind dependent, lasted a few hours, and utilized a five-mark triangular course, including a handicap alley to accommodate sloops of all sizes.
The Friendship Sloop was developed around 1880 for the fishing and lobstering in Muscongus Bay and has survived as one of only a few regional types now recognized as an American sailing classic.
The basic form was scaled up or down depeding on length (21 to 38 feet) and followed a pre-set formula. All had an elliptical of counter stern, most of them a clipper bow, long bowsprit and all were gaff-rigged. The cutter-rig sail plan was distinctive and functional for the tending of traps and lines while underway, one of the boat's special attributes.
The first Friendship Sloop races were held in 1961 with the heyday in the 1960s and 1970s when there were 40 to 60 boats that would race.