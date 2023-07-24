Sports

ROCKLAND — For three days, Penobscot Bay, in and around the Rockland Breakwater, came alive with about a dozen historic fishing vessels as the Friendship Sloop Society hosted its 62nd Homecoming Rendezvous and races.

The group cruised into Rockland Harbor on Wednesday, July 19 and held races Thursday through Saturday, July 20-22. There also was an event-ending awards ceremony on Saturday at the Rockland Public Landing.

Scenes from the 2023 Friendship Sloop races in Rockland, Maine on July 21.

