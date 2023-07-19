ST. GEORGE — Fifty-four hardy souls participated in the Marshall Point 5-kilometer road race/walk on Saturday morning, July 15.
The event was hosted by the St. George Parks and Recreation Department as part of the larger St. George Days celebration over the weekend.
The 3.1-mile event was won by Colin Hay, 15, in 18:27. Devon Plourde, 41, of Dedham, finished second at 18:39.
Jennifer Rice, 49, of North Woodstock, N.H. was the first female finisher at 20:47 (seventh overall).
There also was a children's shorter run prior to the 5K.
There were age-group champions and overall race winners awards for the 5K.
Proceeds from the 5K race go to the town's recreation boosters to support youth recreation opportunities.
For more information, contact Ben Vail, recreation director, at 372-6363, 701-9754 or b.vail@stgeorgemaine.com.
There were concessions, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the big ball field in conjunction with the St. George Fire and Ambulance craft fair. There were grilled items, baked goods, beverages and Gary Minery's locally-famous pulled pork.
There also was a cornhole tournament on Saturday afternoon at the big ball field. Awards were given to the champions and runners-up.
The individual 5K results, with place, name, age, town and time listed (when available), were: 1, Cooper Hay, 15, 18:27; 2, Devon Plourde, 41, Dedham, 18:39; 3, Oskar Dick, 16, Tenants Harbor, 19:04; 4, Ike Martin, 47, 20:17; 5, Ryan Cleary, 14, 20:20; 6, T.J. Poole, 43, 20:41; 7, Jennifer Rice, 49, North Woodstock, N.H., 20:47; 8, Colton Marjoram, 14, 21:15; 9, John Nutting, 47, Vassalboro, 21:19; 10, Oliver May, 14, East Burton, Vt., 21:44; 11, Channing Rice, 14, North Woodstock, N.H., 22:17; 12, Mayelle Herrmann, 13, Switzerland, 22:26; 13, Steve Cartwright, 71, Tenants Harbor, 23:57; 14, Alice Cleary, 16, 24:14; 15, Susanna Norwood, 46, Nobleboro, 24:19; 16, Dana Parker, 59, Monmouth, 24:27; 17, Lars Schroeder, 13, 24:59; 18, William Rice, 48, North Woodstock, N.H., 25:10; 19, Joseph Hartford, 51, Tenants Harbor, 25:31; 20, Bo Miller, 17, Cornish, 25:50; 21, Ryan Aponte, 49, Port Clyde, 25:58; 22, Hannah Fuller, 25, 26:06; 23, Maxim Hay, 13, 26:34; 24, Beatrice May, 16, East Burke, Vt., 26.44; 25, Minda Herrmann, 43, Unterseen, Switzerland, 27:03; 26, Marc Laliberte, 31, Boston, Mass., 27:07; 27, Mallory Tibbetts, 20, Searsmont, 27:11; 28, Regina Hooley, 60, Weston, Conn., 28:00; 29, Kai Quartapella, 15, Collegeville, Pa., 28:10; 30, Robert Allarden, 61, 28:24; 31, Peter Johnson, 59, 28:26; 32, William Sage, 62, 28:36; 33, Brooke Marjoram, 12, 28:40; 34, Stuart Marjoram, 45, 28:41; 35, Jill Cleary, 45, Havertown, Pa., 29:03; 36, Karyn Allwarden, 53, Cushing, 29:57; 37, Diana Ely, 61, Winter Haven, Fla., 30:15; 38, Paul Sternberg, 70, St. George, 31:04; 39, Tiffany Plourde, 37, 31:08; 40, Irvin Shapell, 68, 31:10; 41, Rayanne Emerson, 39, Tenants Harbor, 31:20; 42, Charlotte Conley, 54, Nobleboro, 32:38; 43, Megan Skinner, 37, Andover, Mass., 32:54; 44, Ann Welch, 42, 33:03; 45, Name of runner unavailable, 33:35; 46, Brian Caprari, 45, 35:17; 47, Kate Caprari, 44, Yarmouth, 36:43; 48, Morris Willis, 64, Boothbay Harbor, 38:26; 49, Dawn Gauthier, 54, 38:44; 50, Pete Pittman, 76, Gold Canyon, Ark., 39:01; 51, Krista Hazlett, 27, 39:15; 52, Nola Bartke, 11, Tenants Harbor, 40:15; 53, Jesse Bartke, 41, Tenants Harbor, 40:16; and 54, Elizabeth Blackmer, 79, 41:13.
