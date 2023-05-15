ROCKLAND — The following is news from the Rockland Golf Club:
On Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, in the men's two-ball championships, James Anderson and Lincoln Page combined to finish first gross at 143; and Jason Wills and Andy Arey, first net 136.
On Sunday, May 14, in men's individual points, James Anderson finished first at +3; Benji Blake, second at -2; and Jason Yates and Sean Fogarty, tied third at -3.
Pins: Sean Fogarty, 6-5 on the fifth hole; James Anderson 5-8 on the 10th; and Benji Blake 14-3 on the 18th.
Gross skins: James Anderson on the first, 15th, 16th and 17th holes; and Sean Fogarty, fifth and seventh.
Net skins: Charlie Brown, second, 11th and 18th; Sean Fogarty, fifth; Jason Yates, 12th; and Jason Willis, 13th.
On Saturday, May 13, in men's individual points, Lincoln Page and Warren Marshall tied for first at +1; Rob Splaine, third at -1; and Mer Doucette and Dana White, tied at fourth at -2.
Pins: Jason Willis, 12-5 on the fifth; and James Anderson, 17-4 on the 10th.
Gross skins: Jason Willis, third; Andy Arey, ninth; Benji Blake, sixth; and Chad Blake, 13th.
Net skins: Mer Doucette, second; Mer Doucette, 14th; and Rob Splaine, 15th.
On Thursday, May 11, in women's association Stableford team points accumulation play, the threesome of Sue Wootton, Wendy Pires and Karen Hardy finished first at 40, while the group of Kathy Sprowl, Jan Staples and Martha Bouchard placed second at 39.
Pins: Wendy Pires, 5-6.5 on the 18th hole.
Stableford is a scoring system that awards points for the number of strokes taken on each hole in relation to par, rather than simply counting strokes (such as in stroke play). Unlike in stroke play, where one wants the lowest score, the goal in Stableford scoring is to compile the highest score.