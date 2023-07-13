Golf

ROCKPORT — To no one's surprise, Caleb Manuel of Topsham again proved he is the elite of the elite on Pine Tree State links as he literally — and figuratively — ran away with the three-day, 54-hole, 104th Maine Amateur Championship at the Samoset Resort Golf Club.

Among the Midcoast participants, Ricky Jones of Thomaston, a three-time winner of the event, finished 18th.

