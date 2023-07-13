ROCKPORT — To no one's surprise, Caleb Manuel of Topsham again proved he is the elite of the elite on Pine Tree State links as he literally — and figuratively — ran away with the three-day, 54-hole, 104th Maine Amateur Championship at the Samoset Resort Golf Club.
Among the Midcoast participants, Ricky Jones of Thomaston, a three-time winner of the event, finished 18th.
Manual, now the three-time defending champion of the prestigious event, a collegiate standout and past qualifier of the U.S. Open, finished 67-68-65—200 (-13) atop the leaderboard.
The 21-year old, who will be a University of Georgia senior, represents Brunswick Golf Club.
Jones finished 74-72-74—220, for 18th at +7.
Other area golfers who participated in the event were Jon Hardy (76-73-80—229, tied for 40th), Mark Wallace (77-79—156, missed cut), Parker Hilchey (76-82—158, missed cut), Kellen Adickes (76-77—153, missed cut) and Michael McNaboe (76-82—158, missed cut).
Kyle Weaver, who also has local ties, finished at 82-76—158 and missed the cut.
The two-round, 36-hole cut line was 149.
Only three players finished under par, which included runner-up Ron Kelton (Purpoodock GC) at 68-71-72—211 (-2) and Tyler Baker (Portland CC) 67-70-75—212 (-1).
When the Maine Amateur, a men's stroke-play golf tourney, teed off on Tuesday it included seven participants with area ties, a local multi-time event titlist, and was contested close to a handful of the golfers' home.
The Samoset Resort hosted the event Tuesday through Thursday, July 11-13.
The prestigious, three-day event included local golfers Adickes, 16, of Bristol, who plays out of Goose River Golf Club in Rockport; Hardy, 48, of West Rockport, Hilchey, 19, of St. George, McNaboe, 51, of Rockland and Jones, 51, of Thomaston, who play out of the Samoset Resort; and Wallace, 51, of Northport, who plays out of the Northport Golf Club.
Additionally, another golfer with local ties who qualified for the event is Weaver, 34, of Gorham, who plays out of Nonesuch River Golf Club.
There also may have been others in the field with Midcoast ties.
The Maine Amateur is a 132-player, 54-hole, stroke-play competition. The field for the championship was cut to the low 40 players, plus ties, after two rounds, as those players advanced to Thursday’s final round.
Any player who made the cut will be exempt from qualifying for the 2024 Maine Amateur Championship at Purpoodock in Cape Elizabeth.
Additionally, the top 16 finishers from the Amateur field will earn a berth in the 2023 Match Play Invitational, to be played at Biddeford-Saco CC Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 7-9.
The par-71 tourney host course, of approximately 6,500 yards, featured a diverse offering of holes for this year's field, from doglegs cut through the woods to stunning oceanside links holes which run alongside the rocky coast of the Penobscot Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
The Samoset has welcomed guests to their oceanfront property for more than a century, and while Samoset has hosted numerous Maine golf events over the years, this marked the first time the amateur had been contested at the course, said Mike Doran, Maine State Golf Association director of rules and competitions.
Last year’s Amateur championship was at Webhannet GC in Kennebunk and also won by Manuel of Topsham. He shot rounds of 72-63-72 en route to a score of 207 (-6) to win his second consecutive Maine title, which added to his win from the year before at Kebo Valley GC in Bar Harbor.
Manuel returned this week to defend his title and sought his third straight victory in the Amateur, a feat accomplished by two men in tournament history.
Dick Diversi won the tournament a record five straight times from 1953 to 1957. Mark Plummer won three in a row on two occasions over the course of his 13 overall Maine Am titles, first in 1982 to 1984 and again from 2000 to 2002.
Manuel joined John Hayes, Jones and Andrew Slattery as the only former champions in the field in this year’s tournament.
This year saw a record 390 players attempt to qualify for a chance to compete in Maine Golf’s longest running and most prestigious men’s amateur event, Doran said. Competing at five qualifying sites across the state in June, 84 of those 390 players advanced to the championship proper via qualifying, as they joined 48 players who were otherwise exempt.
The final field of 132 players came from each corner of the state and represented 13 of Maine’s 16 counties.
The tourney began on Tuesday, July 11, with the field going off the first and 10th tees starting at 7:30 a.m. In keeping with tradition, the first group off the first hole featured the reigning Amateur, Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur champions paired together to get the tourney started.
Manuel (Amateur) joined Jones (Mid-Amateur) and Keith Patterson (Senior Amateur) in the opening pairing.
Fun facts
The field consisted of 132 players who represented 41 Maine golf clubs.
Val Halla GC had the most players in the field with 14, followed by Brunswick GC (12), Biddeford-Saco CC (10), Portland CC (7), Martindale CC (6) and Purpoodock Club (6).
Host Samoset has four golfers who competed, including Jones.
Thirteen of Maine’s 16 counties hahadve at least one player in the field.
The oldest player in the field was 66-year-old Gary Manoogian. The youngest players in the field were Joe Hansen, Mick Madden, Jack Quinn and S.J. Welch at age 15.
The average age for the field was 33.9 years.
There were 30 players in the field with a handicap index of zero or better (a plus handicap is exceptional, where as most amateurs have minus handicaps). The average handicap index for the field is 1.7.
The last three Maine Amateur champions have won back-to-back years, starting with Jack Wyman (2017-18), then Cole Anderson of Camden (2019-20) and followed by Manuel the last three summers.
Field
The field consisted of 132 players from the following 41 golf clubs, with the number of players from that club in parentheses: Augusta (5), Bangor Municipal (2), Barnes Brook (3), Barren View (1), Biddeford-Saco (10), Blue Hill (1), Boothbay Harbor (1), Brunswick (12), Cape Arundel (1), Deep Brook (1), Dunegrass (1), Fairlawn (3), Falmouth (2), Fogg Brook (1), Fox Ridge (4), Goose River (1) , Kebo Valley (2), Maine Golf Center Freeport (1), Martindale (6), Natanis (2), Nonesuch River (1), Northport (1), Norway (1), Old Marsh (1), Penobscot Valley (5), Point Sebago (2), Portland (7), Presque Isle (1), Prouts Neck (2), Purpoodock (6), Riverside (2), Samoset (4), Sanford (2), Spring Meadows (1), Springbrook (1), Val Halla (14), Waterville (5), Webhannet (3), Willowdale (2), The Woodlands (5) and York (2).
In the event of a tie after 54 holes, the winner will be decided immediately by a hole-by-hole playoff.