ROCKPORT — The following is news from the Goose River Golf Club:On Tuesday, July 25, in twilight league skins play, the results were:A/B Flight — Matt Haynes, two; and Ewie Greet, one.C/D/E Flight — Dante Ravelli, Mark Ingraham and Paul Quijano, one.Net — Matt Haynes and Don Benson, one.Pins — Hole 15 back tees: Ewie Greet, 26-0. Hole 17 back tees: Adam Lynch, 13-7.Mike Brown won the 50/50On Wednesday, July 26, in women's medal play, the results were:A Flight — Brenda Berry, first gross 47; Diane Norton, first net 35; Karen Higgins, second gross 49; and Faith Vautour, second net 38.B Flight — Sue Whalen, first gross 51; Rebecca Greene, first net 37; Ann Walker, second gross 53; and Bobbie Wentworth, second net 41.C Flight — Kristi Dodd, first gross 63; and Gloria Corral, first net 38.The winning scramble team of Lynne Taylor, Mary Buck, Meghan Gurdon and Georgiana Darie finished with 50.Pins (8th hole): 1, Delisa Morong, 15-9; and 2, Gloria Corral, 29-11.Delisa Morong won the 50/50.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.