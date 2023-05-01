NORTHPORT — As a golfer since childhood and longtime high school coach of the sport, Mark Wallace, of course, wanted nothing more than to get his 2023 season off to a swinging start.
Mission accomplished.
In aces. Well, make that one ace.
Which are starting to pile up for the Northport resident.
The Northport Golf Club member recorded his third career hole-in-one, the latest perfect tee shot being on opening day, Saturday, April 15.
Wallace, one of the top all-around amateur golfers in Northport weekly events and annual tournaments, aced the 153-yard, par 3 third hole using a 7-iron on opening day.
His playing partners were Butch Littlefield and Randy Berry.
The Northport resident had experienced two previous holes-in-one, those at the Samoset Resort Golf Club in Rockport. He aced the seventh and 11th holes at the beautiful seaside course.
Wallace has a close relationship with golf. He has played the game since childhood. He is so proficient at teaching the game, in fact, he has led the Camden Hills Regional High School golf team since 2002, with a few years off from 2015-19.
He has guided the Windjammers to multiple state championships.
Wallace also is a teacher in the social studies department at CHRHS, where he instructs sections of ninth-grade world history, intro to psychology and advanced placement psychology.