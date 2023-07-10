ROCKPORT — When the 104th Maine Amateur Championship, a men's stroke-play golf tournament, tees off on Tuesday, July 11 it will include seven participants with area ties, a local multi-time event titlist, and be contested close to that group's home.
The Samoset Resort Golf Club will host the event Tuesday through Thursday, July 11-13.
The prestigious, three-day event will include Kellen Adickes, 16, of Bristol, who plays out of the Goose River Golf Club in Rockport; Jon Hardy, 48, of West Rockport, Parker Hilchey, 19, of St. George, Michael McNaboe, 51, of Rockland and Ricky Jones, 51, of Thomaston, who play out of the Samoset Resort; and Mark Wallace, 51, of Northport, who plays out of the Northport Golf Club.
Additionally, another golfer with local ties who qualified for the event is Kyle Weaver, 34, of Gorham, who plays out of Nonesuch River Golf Club. There also may be others in the field with local ties.
The Maine Amateur Championship is a 132-player, 54-hole, stroke-play competition. The field for the championship will be cut to the low 40 players, plus ties, after two rounds, as those players will advance to Thursday’s final round.
Any player who makes the cut will be exempt from qualifying for the 2024 Maine Amateur Championship at Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth.
Additionally, the top 16 finishers from the Amateur field will earn a berth in the 2023 Match Play Invitational, to be played at Biddeford-Saco CC Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 7-9.
Spectators are welcome to watch the championship, but should keep their distance from the players and watch the play from afar. No spectator carts will be allowed for the championship.
The par-71 tourney host course, of approximately 6,500 yards, features a diverse offering of holes for this year's field, from doglegs cut through the woods to stunning oceanside links holes which run alongside the rocky coast of the Penobscot Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
The Samoset Resort has welcomed guests to their oceanfront property for more than a century, and while Samoset has hosted numerous Maine golf events over the years, this will mark the first time the amateur has been contested at the course, said Mike Doran, Maine State Golf Association director of rules and competitions.
Last year’s Amateur championship was at Webhannet GC in Kennebunk and won by Caleb Manuel of Topsham. The 21-year old, who represents Brunswick GC, shot rounds of 72-63-72 en route to a score of 207 (-6) to win his second consecutive Maine title, which added to his win from the year before at Kebo Valley GC in Bar Harbor.
Manuel will return to defend his title and seek his third straight victory in the Amateur, a feat accomplished by two men in tournament history.
Dick Diversi won the tournament a record five straight times from 1953 to 1957. Mark Plummer won three in a row on two occasions over the course of his 13 overall Maine Am titles, first in 1982 to 1984 and again from 2000 to 2002.
Manuel will join John Hayes, Jones and Andrew Slattery as the only former champions in the field in this year’s tournament. Jones has won three Amateur titles.
This year saw a record 390 players attempt to qualify for a chance to compete in Maine Golf’s longest running and most prestigious men’s amateur event, Doran said. Competing at five qualifying sites across the state in June, 84 of those 390 players advanced to the championship proper via qualifying, joining 48 players who were otherwise exempt.
The final field of 132 players come from each corner of the state, representing 13 of Maine’s 16 counties.
The tourney will begin on Tuesday, July 11, with the field going off the first and 10th tees starting at 7:30 a.m. In keeping with tradition, the first group off the first hole will feature the reigning Amateur, Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur champions paired together to get the tourney started.
Manuel (Amateur) will join Jones (Mid-Amateur) and Keith Patterson (Senior Amateur) in the opening pairing.
Fun facts
The field consistts of 132 players representing 41 Maine golf clubs.
Val Halla GC has the most players in the field with 14, followed by Brunswick GC (12), Biddeford-Saco CC (10), Portland CC (7), Martindale CC (6) and Purpoodock Club (6).
Host Samoset Resort GC has four golfers who will compete, including three-time Maine Amateur champion Jones.
Thirteen of Maine’s 16 counties have at least one player in the field.
The oldest player in the field is 66-year-old Gary Manoogian. The youngest players in the field are Joe Hansen, Mick Madden, Jack Quinn and S.J. Welch at age 15.
The average age for the field is 33.9 years.
There are 30 players in the field with a handicap index of zero or better (a plus handicap is exceptional, where as most amateurs have minus handicaps). The average handicap index for the field is 1.7.
The last three Maine Amateur champions have won back-to-back years, starting with Jack Wyman (2017-18), then Cole Anderson of Camden (2019-20) and followed by Manuel the last two summers.
Field
The field consists of 132 players from the following 41 golf clubs, with the number of players from that club in parentheses: Augusta (5), Bangor Municipal (2), Barnes Brook (3), Barren View (1), Biddeford-Saco (10), Blue Hill (1), Boothbay Harbor (1), Brunswick (12), Cape Arundel (1), Deep Brook (1), Dunegrass (1), Fairlawn (3), Falmouth (2), Fogg Brook (1), Fox Ridge (4), Goose River (1) , Kebo Valley (2), Maine Golf Center Freeport (1), Martindale (6), Natanis (2), Nonesuch River (1), Northport (1), Norway (1), Old Marsh (1), Penobscot Valley (5), Point Sebago (2), Portland (7), Presque Isle (1), Prouts Neck (2), Purpoodock (6), Riverside (2), Samoset (4), Sanford (2), Spring Meadows (1), Springbrook (1), Val Halla (14), Waterville (5), Webhannet (3), Willowdale (2), The Woodlands (5) and York (2).
Schedule of events
Tuesday, July 11: 7:30 to 9:20 a.m. (morning wave); noon to 1:50 p.m. (afternoon wave); play will begin on holes 1 and 10.
Wednesday, July 12: 7:30 to 9:20 a.m. (morning wave); noon to 1:50 p.m. (afternoon wave); play will begin on holes 1 and 10.
Thursday, July 13: 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. (approximately); play will begin on hole 1.
In the event of a tie after 54 holes, the winner will be decided immediately by a hole-by-hole playoff.