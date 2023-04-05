Rockland Golf Course tees up season April 7 Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Golf Golf season is nearly here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — As longtime Rockland Golf Club Professional Golf Association Pro Keenan Flanagan likes to say, the time approaches to "tee it high and let it fly."That is expected to happen at the Rockland course on Friday, April 7 — barring weather-related setbacks.Flanagan said the course will open for the 2023 season on Friday at 8 a.m. and play, at the start of the campaign, is first-come, first-served. Tees times will be implemented as the season progresses.At this time, the front nine holes will be open for walking only. Riding carts will be allowed once the course conditions allow, he said.The greens fees, for now, are $35 for nine holes and $50 for 18 holes (playing the front nine holes twice).Flanagan said golfers should not be apprehensive about playing a round with someone they do not know, especially early in the season."It is a great way to create friendships," he said.Pro shop hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be extended as the season progresses.For more information, call 594-9322 or click here.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rockland Rockland Golf Club Amateur Golf Recommended for you Biz Offers Opening late Thursday and Friday! Spring Hop is coming May 6th! Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat More Biz Offers Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Briefs Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked Among the Top 500 Real Estate Agencies in the United States Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of March 31st, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build Inc, Introducing Home Elevators! Thomaston Place Announces ‘Panache’ Online Auction Creamer promoted at First National Bank More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists