ROCKLAND — The following is news from the Rockland Golf Club:On Thursday, Aug. 24, in women's association three-clubs-plus-putter play, the results were:"A" Flight — Sally Stockman, first gross 85; Sue Wootton, second gross 96; Kathy Harper, first net 69; and Jan Staples, second net 74."B" Flight — Wendy Dewing, first gross 104; Joni Hall, second gross 111; Diane Bryant, first net 73; and Heidi Lyman, second net 76.Pins: Jan Staples, 11-4 on the fifth hole; Becky Sledeski, 17-7.5 on the 10th; and Kate Hewlett, 4-2 on the 18th.Joanna Schleif was the 50/50 winner.