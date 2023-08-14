ROCKLAND — The following is news from the Rockland Golf Club:
On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, in the 36-hole club championships, Dave McLellan Jr. (145) for men and Nancy Carlson (178) for women proved the best of the best as overall champions.
Men’s “A” Flight — James Anderson, first gross 147; Sean Fogarty, second gross 149; Austin Chillis, first net 143; and Peter Stuart, second net 145.
Men’s “B” Flight — Mike Bonzagni and Kevin LaBree, tied first gross 172; Warren Marshall, first net 138; and Lincoln Page, second net 144.
Women’s Flight — Sue Wootton, first gross 194; and Monica Clark, first net 155.
On Sunday, Aug. 13 in men’s individual points play, Peter Stuart finished first at +3; CT Ngyuen and Warren Marshall, tied second at +2; Lincoln Page, fourth at +1; and Sean Fogarty, fifth at even.
Pins: Sean Fogarty, 23-5 on the 10th hole, and 17-7.5 on the 18th.
Skins (gross): Austin Chillis, first; and Sean Fogarty, second and 14th.
Skins (net): Austin Chillis, first; Scott Hibl, 10th; Lincoln Page, 12th; Warren Marshall, 15th; and Peter Stuart, 17th.
On Saturday, Aug. 12 in men’s individual points play, Warren Marshall finished first at +5; James Anderson, second at +3; Sean Fogarty, third at +1; and Mike Bonzagni, fourth at even.
Pins: John Spear, 22-1 on the ninth; and Nate Fogarty, 16-9 on the 18th.
Skins (gross): James Anderson, first and 14th; Sean Fogarty, 12th and 16th; and Dylan Morong, fifth.
Skins (net): James Anderson, 14th; Nate Fogarty, second; Dylan Morong, fifth; Warren Marshall, 11th; and Randy Sturks, 17th.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, in women’s association individual gross, net and putting-around play, the results were:
“A” Flight (0-26 handicap) — Nancy Carlson, first gross 85; Sue Wootton, second gross 99; Wendy Pires, first net 70; and Jan Staples and Kathy Sprowl, tied second net 77. Putting: Nancy Carlson, 31 Points
“B” Flight (27-and-higher handicap) — Kathy Macpherson and Joyce Cooley, tied first gross 107; Joanna Schleif, first net 74; and Wendy Dewing, second net 79. Putting: Joanna Schleif, 34 points.
Pins: Jan Staples, 3-7 on the fifth; and Wendy Dewing, 30-11 on the 10th.
