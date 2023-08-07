Golf

Rockland golf logo

Photo courtesy of Rockland Golf Club

 Photo courtesy of Rockland Golf Club

ROCKLAND — The following is news from the Rockland Golf Club:

On Sunday, Aug. 6, in men’s individual points play, Jason Willis and Mike Bonzagni tied for first at +2; James Anderson and Jeremy Young, tied second at +1; and Charlie Brown, John Spear and Aaron Sevigny, tied fifth at even.