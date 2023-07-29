ROCKLAND — The following is news from the Rockland Golf Club:
On Sunday, July 30, in the club's senior championships, Randy Hooper was the overall men's winner and Kathleen LaBree the overall women's titlist.
Men: Randy Hooper, 72, overall champion. Ages 50-59 — Paul Schelble, first gross 73; and Skip Heald, first net 69. Ages 60-69 — Kevin LaBree, first gross 79; and Charlie Brown, first net 73. Ages 70-79 — Larry Goldsmith, first gross 76; and Bill Bachofner, first net 70. Ages 80 and older — Artie Sprowl, first gross 101; and Charlie Jordan, first net 79.
Women: Kathleen LaBree, 82, overall champion. Ages 50-59 — Monica Clark, first gross 102; and Becky Sledjeski, first net 86. Ages 60-69 — Sue Hodgkins, first gross 86; and Sue Wootton, first net 70. Ages 70-79 — Kathy Sprowl, first gross 99; and Marty Jones, first net 78.
On Sunday, July 30, in men's individual points play, James Anderson finished first at +7; Lincoln Page, second at +6; and Charlie Brown, third at -2.
Pins: Tim Raymond 21-5 on the fifth hole; and Chip Allen, 30-0 on the 10th.
Skins (gross): James Anderson, seventh, 12th, 16th and 17th; Dave McLellan Jr., first, third and fourth.
Skins (net): James Anderson, 12th; Mike Bonzagni, 15th; Rick Knight, 13th; Charlie Brown, second; Mark Manzi, 18th; Andrew Rogers, eighth; Tim Raymond, fifth; and Lincoln Page, sixth and 14th.
On Saturday, July 29, in men's individual points play, James Anderson finished first at +5; Mer Doucette, second at +4; Chip Allen, third at +3; Scott Hibl, fourth at +1; and harlie Brown, fifth at even.
Pins: Chip Allen, 17-0 on the 10th; and Andy Arey, 8-0 on the 18th.
On Friday, July 28, in couples nine-and-dine best ball play, Kevin LaBree and Kathleen LaBree finished first gross 35; and Chip Allen and Elise Allen, first net 27.25.
Pin: Rusty Worcester, 21-0 on the fifth.
On Saturday, July 22, in member-guest play, Fred Hatch and Scott Goggin finished first gross overall at 70; and Lincoln Page and Rick Simmonds, first net 62.
Additionally, in the women's flight, Sue Hodgkins and Kelsey Richard finished first gross 86; Sue Hodgkins and Leslie Eaton, as well as Sue Hodgkins and Pat Webber, and Ann Zaltman and Kristan Daniels, tied first net 71
In the mixed flight, Kathleen LaBree and Kyle Weaver finished first gross at 71; and Monica Clark and Mark Fulton, first net 68
In the men's flight, Steve Staples and Corey Staples finished first gross 71; and Rob Splaine and Ken Gardiner, along with Kevin LaBree and Mike LaBree, tied first net 63.
Pins: Steve Simmonds, 2-8 on the fifth; Mike LaBree, 15-2 on the 10th; and Corey Staples, 8-5 on the 18th.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.
