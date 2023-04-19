TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Add another feather in the cap for former Camden Hills Regional High School golf standout Cole Anderson.
The 21-year-old Camden resident, now a redshirt junior at Division I Florida State University, is in the midst of his fourth season playing college golf for the Seminoles.
And, at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial on Monday and Tuesday, April 10-11 at the Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Va., Anderson earned his first collegiate win as he shot 11-under 202 over the 54-hole event.
He tied for the victory with Virginia’s Ben James, who also carded an 11-under 202.
Anderson fired a 68 in round one and back-to-back 67s in the second and third rounds, while James shot 66 in round one, 71 in round two and 65 day three.
Anderson has six top-10 finishes this year, two of which were top-five. He is ranked 11th among NCAA Division I college players, according to Golfstat player rankings.
Florida State also finished first in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial event and shot a combined 811 (-41), which tied a program record for the Seminoles. Virginia finished second at 825 (-27).
A three-time Maine Class A golf champion while at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport — and two-time Maine Amateur champion — Anderson has a litany of golf superlatives, including being one of 37 student-athletes who were selected to the 2023 Ben Hogan Award Watch List, which is given to the NCAA’s top college golfer based on collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months.
Anderson, who also has fared well in Korn Ferry Tour play, and the Seminoles prepare for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, which will begin on Friday, April 21 at Pinehurst Golf Course in Pinehurst, N.C.