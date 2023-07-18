Golf

APPLETON — Every golfer plays round after round after round hoping one day all of the challenging elements of the game will miraculously come together, like the perfect storm, to create a special moment of links magic.

That sweet, wonderful formula was conjured by 14-year-old Garrett Hall on Sunday, July 2, when he put his game — drives, chips, putts and iron play — together to not only record a career-best 18-hole round, but also to set the junior record at the course his dad, Mike Stone, helped build.

