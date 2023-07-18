APPLETON — Every golfer plays round after round after round hoping one day all of the challenging elements of the game will miraculously come together, like the perfect storm, to create a special moment of links magic.
That sweet, wonderful formula was conjured by 14-year-old Garrett Hall on Sunday, July 2, when he put his game — drives, chips, putts and iron play — together to not only record a career-best 18-hole round, but also to set the junior record at the course his dad, Mike Stone, helped build.
On that special day, Hall, who will be a sophomore at Camden Hills Regional High School in the fall, shot 1-over par 72 for 18 holes at the West Appleton Country Club.
That was good enough to set the junior record at the course over the Fourth of July weekend.
The Camden resident, who plays golf and baseball for the Windjammers (and is an avid downhill skier), finished at 64 net on the course built about a decade ago.
The sweet-swinging left-hander, who proved consistent, steady and accurate during his memorable round, finished 36-36, with three birdies, four bogeys and 11 pars.
He compiled three threes, three fives and 12 fours during his round. His playing partners for the special day were his dad, Mike, and friend, Ezra Cayouette.
“It felt great,” Hall said of his memorable trip around the links. “I got lessons and a few adjustments. It felt good to put them in play.”
Frank and Ray Bartlett, who operate WACC, were on hand at the club the day Hall experienced is golf achievement.
The overall WACC men’s record is 68.
Hall said his previous best 18-hole score was around 83, which means he amazingly shaved more than 10 strokes off his game in one round.
He said his putting and long game were on point that day.
Hall also plays Babe Ruth baseball in the summer, and loves the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and riding his ATV.
This summer, Hall has helped with youth golf clinics at Goose River in Rockport, a course he has played often over the years. His valuable lessons have come from Jeff Seavey, a pro at the course.
Interesting, Hall, as a little boy, often was on hand when his dad, Mike, helped build the WACC course, as the youngster could be found, more often than not, riding in a golf cart.
In fact, Hall started using his father’s right-handed clubs when he was about three years old, but switched back to his normal left-handed swing as he got older.
An evolving left-handed swing that has helped the hard-working youngster dramatically improve his overall game — one stroke at a time.