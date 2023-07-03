Golf

ROCKLAND — The following is news from the Rockland Golf Club:

On Sunday, July 2, in men's team points play, James Anderson, Andy Arey, Lincoln Page and John Spear combined to finish first at +1; and Dave McLellan, Mike Bonzagni, Mark Manzi and Warren Marshall, as well as Nate Fogarty, Sean Fogarty and Charlie Brown, tied for second at -5.