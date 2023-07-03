ROCKLAND — The following is news from the Rockland Golf Club:
On Sunday, July 2, in men's team points play, James Anderson, Andy Arey, Lincoln Page and John Spear combined to finish first at +1; and Dave McLellan, Mike Bonzagni, Mark Manzi and Warren Marshall, as well as Nate Fogarty, Sean Fogarty and Charlie Brown, tied for second at -5.
Pins: Dave McLellan, 10-1 on the fifth hole; Sean Fogarty, 6-1 on the 10th; and Nate Fogarty, 17-2 on the 18th.
On Friday, June 30, in couples nine-and-dine "Pinehurst (combination alternate shot and scramble)" play, Kevin and Kathleen LaBree finished first gross 39; and John Frye and Cheryl Frye, first net 34.7.
Pins: Nancy Carlson, 22-11 on the fifth; Mike Bonzagni, 11-5 on the fifth; Kathleen and Kevin LaBree, 24-0 after third shot on par-5 seventh; and Diane Bryant, longest made putt on the ninth, 3-8.
On Thursday, June 29, in women's association Leah Robinson Memorial play, three duos forged a tie at 72. The teams were Traci Holstein and Joanna Schleif, as well as Sue Wootton and Joyce Cooley, and Kate Hewlett and Kathy Macpherson.
Pins: Kathy Harper, 19-5 on the fifth; Wendy Pires, 18-5 on the 10th; and Joanna Schleif, 7-10 on the 18th.
On Sunday, June 25, in men's group team points, Nate Fogarty, Mer Doucette and CT Ngyuen combined to finish first at +1; and James Anderson, Charlie Brown and Bill Willis, second at even.
Pins: James Anderson, 15-9 on the fifth; Sean Fogarty, 19-10.5 on the 10th; and Andy Arey, 31-3 on the 18th.
On Saturday, June 24, in men's group individual points, Mer Doucette and Kevin LaBree tied for first at +2; Lincoln Page, third at -1; and Dana White, Bill Willis and Phil Carlson, tied for fourth at -2.
Pins: Andy Arey, 22-10 on the 10th; and Mer Doucette 19-2 on the 18th.
Skins (gross): Jason Willis on the first hole; Mer Doucette, seventh; Dana White, 10th; and Andy Arey, 11th.
Skins (net) — Jason Willis, first and 13th; Mer Doucette, seventh; Dana White, 14th; and Scott Hibl, fifth.