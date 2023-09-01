All three local high school golf teams — Oceanside, Medomak Valley and Camden Hills — were in action on the links Monday, Aug. 28, with two of those three squads swinging to home wins.
The Mariners swung to an 8-1 win over the Panthers (both schools share the same home golf course), while the Windjammers sailed to a 7-5.1-5 home win against Skowhegan.
The action continued Thursday, Aug. 31 as the Mariners were dealt a 5.5-3.5 loss by Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, while the Windjammers fell 6.5-2.5 against Messalonskee of Oakland.
The following is a recap of recent matches:
Lincoln Academy 5.5, Oceanside 3.5
At Wawenock Golf Club in Walpole Aug. 31, the Eagles ended the Mariners’ three-match win streak and soared to victory. Lincoln Academy prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 177 to 180 for Oceanside.
Individual results, with Oceanside golfers listed first, were: Noah McClellan (39) lost to Kellen Adickes (33), 5+3; Bryson Mattox (40) defeated Damon Ellingwood (42), 1-up; Levi Philbrook (57) halved with Gabe Hanley (53); Parker Darge (50) lost to Kris Edgar (49), 3+1; Josiah Danforth (51) defeated Cam McLeod (55), 5+4; and Caleb Danforth (60) defeated Zane Adams (64), 3+2.
Adickes carded a 33 to earn medalist honors.
Messalonskee 6.5, Camden Hills 2.5
At Belgrade Lakes Golf Course Aug. 31, the Eagles emerged victorious over the visiting Windjammers. Messalonskee prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 171 to 184 for Camden Hills.
Individual results, with Camden Hills players listed first, were: Evan Kimble (41) lost to Jacob Moody (34), Garrett Hall (47) defeated Garrett Giguere (48), Walter Field (49) lost to Liam McFadden (42), Thomas Pickford (50) halved with Gavin Jackson (50), Blake Christie (61) lost to Matt Fulling (47) and Lila Dailey (47) defeated Donovan Hermann (50).
In exhibitions, Bennett Gardner (44) defeated Tyler Hanna (53) and Micah Fagonde (50) defeated Brian Rozell (59).
Moody carded a 34 to earn medalist honors.
Oceanside 8, Medomak Valley 1
At Rockland Golf Club Aug. 28, the Mariners continued their hot start to the season with a win over the Panthers. Oceanside prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 220 to 228 for Medomak Valley.
Individual results, with Oceanside golfers listed first, were: Bryson Mattox (43) defeated Joseph Wilcox (54), 4+3; Levi Philbrook (58) lost to Brendyn Spear (57), 2+1; Parker Darge (54) defeated Aiden Abbotoni (59), 4+2; Josiah Danforth (55) defeated Griffin Holgerson (58), 1-up; Caleb Danforth (61) defeated Konner Schofield (64), 1-up; and Josh Pratt (62) won by forfeit over Medomak Valley.
Mattox carded a 43 to earn medalist honors for Oceanside.
Camden Hills 7.5, Skowhegan 1.5
At Goose River Golf Course in Rockport Aug. 28, the Windjammers carded their first win of the young campaign over the visiting River Hawks. Camden Hills prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 184 to 206 for Skowhegan.
Individual results, with Camden Hills golfers listed first, were: Evan Kimble (43) halved with Eddie Goff (43), Garrett Hall (44) defeated Silas Tibbetts (54), Bennett Gardner (53) lost to Ari Brown (52), Thomas Pickford (49) defeated Lydia Jones (57), Walter Field (48) defeated Josh Fitzgerald (57) and Micah Fagonde (53) defeated Kaden Salsbury (70).
In exhibitions, Blake Christie (51) defeated Tyler Clark (61) and Lila Dailey (47) defeated Jackson Hight (60).
Kimble and Goff both shot 43 and were co-medalists on the day.