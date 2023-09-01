Golf

All three local high school golf teams — Oceanside, Medomak Valley and Camden Hills — were in action on the links Monday, Aug. 28, with two of those three squads swinging to home wins.

The Mariners swung to an 8-1 win over the Panthers (both schools share the same home golf course), while the Windjammers sailed to a 7-5.1-5 home win against Skowhegan.