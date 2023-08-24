Golf

The high school golf season is underway for area teams as Oceanside and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro hit the road for season-opening tri-matches on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Mariners traveled to Country View Golf Course in Brooks and emerged with a pair of wins over host Mount View of Thorndike and Gardiner, while the Panthers were dealt a pair of losses against Belfast and host Cony of Augusta at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.