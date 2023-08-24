The high school golf season is underway for area teams as Oceanside and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro hit the road for season-opening tri-matches on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The Mariners traveled to Country View Golf Course in Brooks and emerged with a pair of wins over host Mount View of Thorndike and Gardiner, while the Panthers were dealt a pair of losses against Belfast and host Cony of Augusta at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.
The golfer or golfers with the lowest nine-hole scores in each match earn medalist honors. Teams can play with six golfers as the low four scores count toward the team’s nine-hole stroke total. The team with the lowest four-golfer stroke total gains three points and each individual match is worth one point (or half if a match is tied).
The following is a recap of season-opening matches for area squads:
Oceanside 9, Mount View 0; Oceanside 7.5, Gardiner 1.5
At Country View Golf Course in Brooks Aug. 23, Oceanside swung to a 2-0 start on the year with victories over the Mustangs and Tigers. Oceanside defeated Mount View by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 177-238 and bested Gardiner by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 177-180.
The individual results, with Oceanside golfers listed first, Mount View second and Gardiner third, were: Noah McClellan (38) beat Cole Gerrish (45), 4+3, and halved with Jack Quinn (37); Bryson Mattox (40) beat Evan Aspinall (63), 5+3, and lost to Austin Gould (39), 1-down; Levi Philbrook (50) beat Garrett Fowler (68), 4+3, and Logan Coti (52), 1-up; Josiah Danforth (52) beat Jonas Holmes (62), 3+2 and Brady Peacock (58), 2-up; Parker Darge (49) beat Landry Moulton (70), 5+4, and Connor Tibbetts (52), 1-up; and Caleb Danforth (55) beat Lacy Landers (65), 4+2, and Canan Labbe (66), 4+2.
Quinn fired 37 to earn medalist honors.
Belfast 7, Medomak Valley 2; and Cony 9, Medomak Valley 0
At Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro Aug. 23, Medomak Valley stumbled out of the gate with a pair of defeats against Belfast and Cony of Augusta. Medomak Valley finished behind Belfast by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 217 to 240 and to Cony by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 181 to 240.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley golfers listed first, Belfast second and Cony third, were: Aiden Abbotoni (78) lost to Caden Nickerson (56), 3+1, and lost to Alex Fournier (40), 5+4; Brendyn Spear (53) beat Gary Gale (52), 1-up, and lost to Ollie Rodrigue (43), 5+3; Griffin Holgerson (61) lost to Jason Thurston (56), 1-down, and lost to Zack Waddell (47), 4+3; Joseph Wilcox (51) beat Ethan Abbott (65), 2+1, and lost to Cole Hamner (51), 2+1; and Konner Scofield (75) lost to Jake Lindelof (63), 4+2, and lost to Luke Johnson (53), 4+3.