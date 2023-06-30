Gross, net skins in Goose River twilight play Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Golf Photo courtesy of Goose River Golf Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKPORT — The following is news from the Goose River Golf Club:On Tuesday, June 27, in twilight league gross and net skins play, the results were:A/B Flight (gross): Kris Welt, four on the 11th hole; Peter Lynch, four on 14th; and Lincoln Page, four on 16th.C/D/E Flight (gross): Jason Peasley, four on 12th; Dan Benson, five on 14th; and Henry Garrettson, three on 15th.Net: Peter Lynch, three on the 14th; and Henry Garretson, two on 15th.Pins on 15th hole: Front tees — John Davee, 24-11. Back tees: Kris Welt, 16-2.Pin on 17th hole: Back tees — Jason Peasley, 20-4.Lincoln Page won the 50/50.The weekly women's play on Wednesday, June 28 was canceled due to rain.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amateur Golf News From The Course Goose River Golf Club Recommended for you Biz Briefs Join Us! Become a Strand Member! $7 Movie tickets, $25 Met Opera tickets and more! Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby Erick Anderson Appointed to the Maine Tourism Association Board of Directors Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers New hours start next week. Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists