Goose River twilight league, women's medal play Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Golf Photo courtesy of Goose River Golf Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKPORT — The following is news from the Goose River Golf Club:On Tuesday, June 20, in twilight league skins play, the results were:A/B Flight: Adam Lynch, one; and Kris Welt, one.C/D/E Flight: Jason Peasley, one; Kyle Peterson, two; Jon Wickenden, one; and Paul Quijano, two.Net: Ewie Greet, one; and Adam Lynch, one.Pins on eighth hole: Backs tees — Adam Lynch, 1-0.Pin on ninth: Back tees — Brian Wickenden, 18-8.Jason Peasley won the 50/50.On Wednesday, June 21, in women's league medal play, the results were:A flight: Brenda Berry, first gross 48; Connie Bailey, first net 38; Joanna Hall, second gross 49; and Faith Vautour, second net 40.B flight: Rebecca Greene, first gross 55; Sue Whalen, first net 37; Delisa Morong, second gross 59; and Bobbie Wentworth, second net 42.C Flight: Van Laliberte, first gross 64; and Wendy Anderson, first net 42Winning scramble team: Lynne Cianchette, Bonnie Farmer and Georgiana Darie, 55.Pins on eighth hole: Marion McCord, 7-4; and Chris Stone, 19-9.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Kitchen Renovation! Thinking about a new kitchen…we can help! West Bay Rotary Announces Grants to Six Local Causes We’re hiring! Plus, Used Equipment/Specials Update: Week Ending March Of June 17, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is hiring and ready to Grow our Team! Become a Member! Together, we are the Strand! Discounted Met Opera, Film tickets and more! More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 Maine Made Retail is available for all. Time to take a trip off the beaten path. Live at the Strand! SUNNY WAR – June 23 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists