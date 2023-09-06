In tightly contested matches or those decided by wide margins, it was a tough day on the links for local golf teams Tuesday, Sept. 5 as Medomak Valley, Camden Hills and Oceanside were all dealt losses.
The Panthers and Windjammers fell 9-0 to Morse of Bath and Brunswick, respectively, while Oceanside was edged out by Leavitt of Turner 5.5-3.5.
The following is a recap of recently reported matches:
Morse 9, Medomak Valley 0
At Rockland Golf Club Sept. 5, the undermanned Panthers came up short against the talented Shipbuilders. Morse prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 184 to 214 for Medomak Valley.
Individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: Joseph Wilcox (48) lost to Caleb Harvey (39), 3+1; Brendyn Spear (62) lost to Tuck Walker (50), 3+1; Aiden Abbotoni (55) lost to John Johnston (46), 4+2; Griffin Holgerson (53) lost to Oscar Nelson (56), 2-down; and Konner Scofield (58) lost to Jason Rowan (53), 4+3.
Harvey fired a 39 to earn medalist honors for Morse.
Brunswick 9, Camden Hills 0
At Brunswick Golf Course Sept. 5, the Dragons defended their home course — or lair — in a triumph over the Windjammers. Brunswick prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 151 to 184 for Camden Hills.
Individual results, with Camden Hills golfers listed first, were: Evan Kimble (42) lost to Will Farschon (36), Garrett Hall (48) lost to Brayden Grant (41), Walter Field (49) lost to Charlie Austin (43), Bennett Gardner (48) lost to Ayden Marini (38), Micah Fagonde (50) lost to Garrett County (37) and Lila Dailey (46) lost to Logan Rossignol (40).
In exhibitions, Blake Christie (46) lost to Ben Farschon (44) and Thomas Pickford (50) lost to Jacob Scrapchansky (47).
Farschon carded a 36 to nab medalist honors for Brunswick.
Leavitt 5.5, Oceanside 3.5
At Rockland Golf Club Sept. 5, the Hornets edged out the host Mariners in a tightly-contested match. Leavitt earned the win by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 185 to 191 for Oceanside.
Individual results, with Oceanside golfers listed first, were: Noah McClellan (40) halved with Jade Haylock (38); Bryson Mattox (46) defeated Thomas Pratt (56), 5+3; Levi Philbrook (57) lost to A.J. Davis (39), 4+3; Parker Darge (62) lost to Zack Wallingford (55), 3+1; Josiah Danforth (48) defeated Jace Veluzo (53), 4+2; and Caleb Danforth (58) defeated Luke Mosher (65), 5+3.
Haylock’s 38 earned medalist honors for the Hornets.