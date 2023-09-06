Golf

In tightly contested matches or those decided by wide margins, it was a tough day on the links for local golf teams Tuesday, Sept. 5 as Medomak Valley, Camden Hills and Oceanside were all dealt losses.

The Panthers and Windjammers fell 9-0 to Morse of Bath and Brunswick, respectively, while Oceanside was edged out by Leavitt of Turner 5.5-3.5.