At the midway point of the regular season, many golfers are looking to drive, chip and putt their way to lower scores on the links, including players from Oceanside, Medomak Valley and Camden Hills Monday, Sept. 11.
All three schools dropped its matches Monday as the Mariners fell to Morse of Bath, the Panthers to Lincoln Academy of Newcastle and the Windjammers in a tri-match against Mt. Ararat of Topsham and Messalonskee of Oakland.
The golfer or golfers with the lowest nine-hole scores in each match earn medalist honors. Teams can play with six golfers as the low four scores count toward the team’s nine-hole stroke total. The team with the lowest four-golfer stroke total gains three points and each individual match is worth one point (or half if a match is tied).
The following is a recap of reported results:
Morse 5.5, Oceanside 3.5
At Rockland Golf Club Sept. 11, the Shipbuilders edged out the Mariners in a tightly-contested match. Both Oceanside and Morse tied with a four-golfer team score of 187, thus, the two squads split the three awarded team points.
Individual results, with Oceanside golfers listed first, were: Noah McClellan (42) defeated Caleb Harvey (45), 5+3; Bryson Mattox (40) defeated John Johnston (46), 4+3; Levi Philbrook (56) lost to Tuck Walker (45), 3+2; Parker Darge (51) lost to Oscar Nelson (54), 3+1; Josiah Danforth (54) lost to Jason Rowan (51), 3+1; and Caleb Danforth (57) lost to Gage Suitter (61), 3+1.
Mattox carded a 40 to earn medalist honors for Oceanside.
Lincoln Academy 9, Medomak Valley 0
At Wawenock Golf Club in Walpole Sept. 12, the Eagles soared to a home win over the Panthers. Lincoln Academy prevailed with a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 163 to 223 to Medomak Valley.
Individual results, with Medomak Valley golfers listed first, were: Joseph Wilcox (46) lost to Kellen Adickes (38), 4+2; Brendyn Spear (54) lost to Damon Ellingwood (35), 4+3; Griffin Holgerson (66) lost to Gabe Hanley (44), 5+4; and Konner Scofield (57) lost to Kris Edgar (46), 4+2.
Adickes shot a 38 to earn medalist honors for Lincoln Academy.
At Highland Green Golf Club in Topsham Sept. 12, the Windjammers were downed by both Messalonskee and Mt. Ararat in a tri-match. Messalonskee defeated Camden Hills by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 164-179, while Camden Hills and Mt. Ararat tied at 179, with Mt. Ararat winning the match on a tiebreaker.
Individual results, with Camden Hills golfers listed first, Mt. Ararat second and Messalonskee third, were: Garrett Hall (46) lost to Jacob Moody (36) and Sam Betz (43), Bennett Gardner (45) lost to Kyle Ingalls (44) and Garrett Giguere (42), Evan Kimble (43) defeated Isaac Wheeler and lost to Liam McFadden (40), Walter Field (47) halved with Noah Cook (47) and Gavin Jackson (49), Micah Fagonde (52) lost to Kai Stockford (47) and Donovan Hermann (46) and Blake Christie (54) lost to Nick Creek (51) and Grayson Posey (55).
Moody earned medalist honors on the afternoon for Messalonskee.