At the midway point of the regular season, many golfers are looking to drive, chip and putt their way to lower scores on the links, including players from Oceanside, Medomak Valley and Camden Hills Monday, Sept. 11.
All three schools dropped its matches Monday as the Mariners fell to Morse of Bath, the Panthers to Lincoln Academy of Newcastle and the Windjammers in a tri-match against Mt. Ararat of Topsham and Messalonskee of Oakland.
The action continued Thursday, Sept. 14 as Oceanside bested Medomak Valley, while Camden Hills defeated Lewiston.
The golfer or golfers with the lowest nine-hole scores in each match earn medalist honors. Teams can play with six golfers as the low four scores count toward the team’s nine-hole stroke total. The team with the lowest four-golfer stroke total gains three points and each individual match is worth one point (or half if a match is tied).
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A and B qualifiers are set for Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. The top third of teams at the qualifier — and/or any Class B team to shoot under 340 or Class A team under 335 for 18 holes — will qualify for the state championships, to be held Friday, Oct. 6 (Class B) and Saturday, Oct. 7 (Classes A and C), also at Natanis.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Oceanside 7.5, Medomak Valley 1.5
At Rockland Golf Club Sept. 14, the Mariners kept the Panthers winless on the campaign with their fourth win in eight matches. Oceanside prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 192 to 215 for Medomak Valley.
Individual results, with Oceanside golfers listed first, were: Noah McClellan (42) defeated Joseph Wilcox (52), 2+1; Bryson Mattox (40) defeated Brendyn Spear (50), 4+2; Levi Philbrook (57) halved with Aiden Abbotoni (62), Parker Darge (60) lost to Konner Scofield (55), 2+1; Josiah Danforth (53) defeated Griffin Holgerson (58), 2+1; and Caleb Danforth won by forfeit over Medomak Valley.
Mattox carded a 40 to nab medalist honors for the Mariners.
Camden Hills 7.5, Lewiston 1.5
At Goose River Golf Course in Rockport Sept. 14, the Windjammers sailed past the Blue Devils. Camden Hills prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 176 to 186 for Lewiston.
Individual results, with Camden Hills golfers listed first, were: Evan Kimble (53) lost to Will Routhier (48), Bennett Gardner (41) defeated Charlie Foster (43), Garrett Hall (44) halved with Ethan Blue (44), Walter Field defeated Avery Fox (51), Micah Fagonde (47) defeated Dylan Blue (57), Lila Dailey (52) defeated Aiden St. George (60), Thomas Pickford (46) defeated Jackson Bennett (63) and Lucas Fogg (54) defeated Carter Mercier (73).
Gardner fired a 41 to earn medalist honors for the Windjammers.
Morse 5.5, Oceanside 3.5
At Rockland Golf Club Sept. 11, the Shipbuilders edged out the Mariners in a tightly-contested match. Both Oceanside and Morse tied with a four-golfer team score of 187, thus, the two squads split the three awarded team points.
Individual results, with Oceanside golfers listed first, were: Noah McClellan (42) defeated Caleb Harvey (45), 5+3; Bryson Mattox (40) defeated John Johnston (46), 4+3; Levi Philbrook (56) lost to Tuck Walker (45), 3+2; Parker Darge (51) lost to Oscar Nelson (54), 3+1; Josiah Danforth (54) lost to Jason Rowan (51), 3+1; and Caleb Danforth (57) lost to Gage Suitter (61), 3+1.
Mattox carded a 40 to earn medalist honors for Oceanside.
Lincoln Academy 9, Medomak Valley 0
At Wawenock Golf Club in Walpole Sept. 12, the Eagles soared to a home win over the Panthers. Lincoln Academy prevailed with a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 163 to 223 to Medomak Valley.
Individual results, with Medomak Valley golfers listed first, were: Joseph Wilcox (46) lost to Kellen Adickes (38), 4+2; Brendyn Spear (54) lost to Damon Ellingwood (35), 4+3; Griffin Holgerson (66) lost to Gabe Hanley (44), 5+4; and Konner Scofield (57) lost to Kris Edgar (46), 4+2.
Adickes shot a 38 to earn medalist honors for Lincoln Academy.
Messalonskee 8.5, Camden Hills 0.5; and Camden Hills 4.5, Mt. Ararat 4.5
At Highland Green Golf Club in Topsham Sept. 12, the Windjammers were downed by both Messalonskee and Mt. Ararat in a tri-match. Messalonskee defeated Camden Hills by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 164-179, while Camden Hills and Mt. Ararat tied at 179, with Mt. Ararat winning the match on a tiebreaker.
Individual results, with Camden Hills golfers listed first, Mt. Ararat second and Messalonskee third, were: Garrett Hall (46) lost to Jacob Moody (36) and Sam Betz (43), Bennett Gardner (45) lost to Kyle Ingalls (44) and Garrett Giguere (42), Evan Kimble (43) defeated Isaac Wheeler and lost to Liam McFadden (40), Walter Field (47) halved with Noah Cook (47) and Gavin Jackson (49), Micah Fagonde (52) lost to Kai Stockford (47) and Donovan Hermann (46) and Blake Christie (54) lost to Nick Creek (51) and Grayson Posey (55).
Moody earned medalist honors on the afternoon for Messalonskee.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.