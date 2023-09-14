Golf

At the midway point of the regular season, many golfers are looking to drive, chip and putt their way to lower scores on the links, including players from Oceanside, Medomak Valley and Camden Hills Monday, Sept. 11.

All three schools dropped its matches Monday as the Mariners fell to Morse of Bath, the Panthers to Lincoln Academy of Newcastle and the Windjammers in a tri-match against Mt. Ararat of Topsham and Messalonskee of Oakland.