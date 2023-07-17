Athleen McRae net play for RGC women Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Golf Photo courtesy of Rockland Golf Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — The following is news from the Rockland Golf Club:on Thursday, July 13, in women's association Athleen McRae net play, Sue Wootton finished first at 71 and Nancy Carlson second at 73.Pin: Madolin Fogarty, 16-8 on the 18th hole.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amateur Golf Rockland Golf Club News From The Course Recommended for you Biz Briefs Sea Story Slam! Submit your story, real or fictional, for the Strand’s SEA-LEBRATION Aug. 11 Art Drives Splendid Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on July 7, 8 & 9 Entertaining, engaging, and empowering our community, in our theater and beyond our walls. Become a Strand Member today! “A True Antarctic Hero” Museum Monday talk by Historian Charles Lagerbom Maine Lobster Festival Invites Amateur Chefs to Apply For 2023 Seafood Cooking Contest More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers Emmy-winning doc ANONYMOUS SISTER about the opioid epidemic at the Strand – Monday, July 17 at 7pm w/Q&A and more! Bonnie’s Place, a perfect little gift shop! Take home some real Maine Made magic! Maine Made is all we carry! Live at the Strand! LEYLA McCALLA – July 25 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists