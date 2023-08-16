Golf

Cole Anderson.

 Photo courtesy of Maine Golf

PARKER, Colo. — With his long-term goal of being a touring professional golfer on track, Cole Anderson of Camden has accomplished, to this point, so much in the sport.

The latest feather in the cap of the three-time Maine Class A high school titlist and two-time Maine Amateur champion is advancement into match play at the coveted U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village.