PARKER, Colo. — With his long-term goal of being a touring professional golfer on track, Cole Anderson of Camden has accomplished, to this point, so much in the sport.
The latest feather in the cap of the three-time Maine Class A high school titlist and two-time Maine Amateur champion is advancement into match play at the coveted U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village.
And not satisfied just to get there, the former youth ice hockey and baseball standout continues to make a serious push to win the coveted title. He is in the final 32 in an event that qualifies 312 of the world's top amateur players.
The Camden Hills Regional High School graduate is the 26th seed and won his first match-play match on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in dominating fashion with a 5+3 victory over Nick Dentino of Carmel, Ind.
Anderson beat the 39th seed in impressive fashion, as the match ended with the former Windjammer five holes up with three to play.
Next up for Anderson in the historic event is a head-to-head match on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 9:40 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) against Andi Xu of China. Xu is the seventh seed and he beat Matthew McClean, the 58th seed, 1-up, in the opening round.
Anderson shot 72-69—142 (-2) to earn a spot in the match-play portion of the 123rd championship event.
More than 300 golfers initially qualified for the talent-laden U.S. Amateur, considered the world's preeminent amateur golf event.
A record 8,253 entries were accepted into the tournament in 2023.
Qualifying for the 123rd U.S. Amateur was held at 89 sites across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Anderson plays college golf for the Florida State University Seminoles in Tallahassee, Fla.
He also plays in amateur events across the country during the summer and has competed in Korn Ferry Tour tourneys against pros.
Few Mainers, and fewer still those from the Midcoast, have qualified for the U.S. Amateur, an event Tiger Woods, for example, won three straight times (the only golfer to do so).
Among local golfers, Ricky Jones of Thomaston reached match play in a previous U.S. Amateur tourney.