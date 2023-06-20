Football

ROCKLAND — The Oceanside Mariners football program will host its inaugural Coach Weiss Champ Camp in July as the Mariners hope to bring its youth program to new heights.

The week-long camp/clinic, hosted by Oceanside varsity football coach Sam Weiss, will include a variety of skills and drills for players entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

