Youth football: Coach Weiss Champ Camp July 17-20 Jun 20, 2023 ROCKLAND — The Oceanside Mariners football program will host its inaugural Coach Weiss Champ Camp in July as the Mariners hope to bring its youth program to new heights.The week-long camp/clinic, hosted by Oceanside varsity football coach Sam Weiss, will include a variety of skills and drills for players entering kindergarten through eighth grade.The camp will run Monday through Thursday, July 17-20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wasgatt Field on Thomaston Street.The cost for the week is $50, with proceeds going to the Oceanside football program. A camp shirt is included with sign-up.To register, call Weiss at 207-749-7033 or visit the Oceanside Mariners Football Facebook page.Weiss said if families cannot afford to pay for the camp, he and they can work something out.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.