ROCKPORT — As is almost always the case, the team that wins the turnover battle on the gridiron ultimately wins the game.
That mantra rang true for the Camden Hills football team Friday, Sept. 8 in its homecoming game against Greely of Cumberland as the Windjammers scored the first 28 points of the game and were in control throughout en route to a 28-8 victory.
The Rangers committed five turnovers — three fumbles lost and two interceptions — with one of those fumbles being returned 33 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter by Hollis Schwalm.
The Windjammers turned it over only once Friday on Don Palmer Field and are now 2-0 on the season.
William Haslam was 6-of-12 under center for 79 yards, two touchdowns and one two-point conversion for Camden Hills, completing passes to Dylan Lowe (2 receptions, 45 yards), Owen Reynolds (3 receptions, 18 yards, touchdown, 2-point conversion) and Cam Lawrence (16-yard touchdown reception).
On the ground, the Windjammers were keyed by Reynolds (12 rushes, 72 yards), James Johndro (9 rushes, 39 yards), Isaac Dutille (9 rushes, 25 yards, 2-point conversion) and Haslam (10 rushes, 17 yards, touchdown).
Greely outgained Camden Hills through the air 161-79, but the Windjammers rushed for 151 yards and held the Rangers to negative yards.
The ‘Jammers took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when Haslam connected with Lawrence for a 16-yard touchdown strike, followed by a conversion pass to Reynolds. In the second, Reynolds hauled in a five-yard pass from Haslam as the hosts took a 14-0 lead at the half.
After Schwalm’s scoop and score in the third quarter and ensuing conversion rush by Dutille made the score 22-0, the Windjammers increased their advantage to 28-0 later in the stanza after a three-yard touchdown run by Haslam.