ROCKLAND — The Oceanside football team opened its 2023 campaign at home Friday, Sept. 1 against Cape Elizabeth and the Mariner fans were left with no shortage of things to cheer about as the hosts went on the offensive in a big way to the tune of a 50-12 victory.
Second-year Oceanside football coach Sam Weiss made no bones about it. Friday’s win was the biggest in his short tenure leading the Mariners (1-0).
“Cape [Elizabeth] was state champions two years ago and second behind Leavitt last year,” he said. “Cape was a very solid team. Their new coach [Peter Cekutis] came from a great program [Windham] and I fully expect them to stay in contention. We just made big plays at big moments that kept the momentum our way.”
Cohen Galley was 12-of-19 under center for 218 yards and four touchdowns, completing passes to twin brother Carter Galley (8 catches, 170 yards, 3 touchdowns), Gavin Ripley (2 catches, 18 yards), Chris Mills (9-yard TD catch), Maddox Robishaw (21-yard catch, 2-point conversion) and Zeb Foster (2-point conversion).
Aiden Sergent led the ground attack as he rushed for 195 yards on 13 attempts and two scores, while Cohen Galley (8 rushes, 81 yards, touchdown, 2-point conversion), Robbie Blair (3 rushes, 12 yards), Zeb Foster (12-yard rush), Ripley (4 rushes, 23 yards) and Carter Galley (6-yard rush, 2-point conversion) also chipped in on the stat sheet.
Defensively, Carter Galley (3 solo tackles, 3 assists), Ripley (2 solos, 2 assists), Cohen Galley (5 solos, 3 assists, interception), Nate Thompson (solo), Brady Proctor (solo), Kael Sidelinger (solo, assist, interception), Chris Mills (2 solos, assist), Blair (solo), Sergent (2 solos, assist), Robishaw (2 solos, 3 assists), Maddox McMahan (2 solos, assist), Foster (solo), Ben Tripp (3 solos), Adrian Hunter (solo), Joey Brown (solo), Matthew Bodman (solo) and Jacob Barstow (solo, assist) led the Mariners.
Weiss added that his defense was able to control the line of scrimmage and “played some of the best defense we’ve played in a while.”
“We tackled really well and were able to hold back the Cape run game," he said. "We created turnovers when needed and it helped us keep possession of the football.”