Football

LEWISTON — The 33rd annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is set to kick off, as recently-graduated senior football players and cheerleaders will represent their high schools for the final time.

And of the more than 100 participating student-athletes, six are from the Midcoast, including three from Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, two from Belfast and one from Oceanside of Rockland.