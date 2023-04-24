Sports

Image courtesy of Camden Hills Regional High School

FARMINGTON — It was a fast, successful, first-place-laden start to the 2023 high school track-and-field season for Camden Hills on Friday, April 21 in a meet hosted by Mount Blue.

The Windjammers of Rockport grabbed first (girls) and second (boys) in team competition, along with a bundle of individual and relay firsts.