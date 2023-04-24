FARMINGTON — It was a fast, successful, first-place-laden start to the 2023 high school track-and-field season for Camden Hills on Friday, April 21 in a meet hosted by Mount Blue.
The Windjammers of Rockport grabbed first (girls) and second (boys) in team competition, along with a bundle of individual and relay firsts.
The Windjammer girls dominated with 13 first-place efforts, including three individual firsts from Amelia Johnson to lead the charge.
The girls team scores were: Camden Hills 109, Mount Blue 80, Nokomis of Newport 48 and Mount View of Thorndike 36.
The boys team scores were: Mount Blue 102, Camden Hills 57, Nokomis 42 and Mount View 34.
The individual Windjammer girls results were:
100 meters — 1, Kathryn Thorn, 13.61; 2, Madeline Tohanczyn, 14.15; 5, Awnin Oxley, 15.98; 6, Elise Condon, 16.96; and 9, Maggie Metzler, 17.22.
200 meters — 1, Amelia Johnson, 28.67; and 2, Kathryn Thorn, 28.77.
400 meters — 1, Kailin Fuller, 1:04.40; and 3, Lauren Howland, 1:15.59.
800 meters — 1, Jenna VanRyn, 2:34.25; and 4, Piper Urey Camden Hills 3:00.97.
1,600 meters — 1, Jenna VanRyn, 5:34.46.
3,200 meters — 1, Isabella Anderson, 12:59.04.
100-meter hurdles — 1, Amelia Johnson, 16.83.
300-meter hurdles — 1, Amelia Johnson, 50.85.
4x100-meter relay — 1, Camden Hills, 55.59.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Camden Hills, 4:49.04.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Camden Hills, 11:17.57.
High jump — 1, Rose Tohanczyn, 4-10; and 3, Lauren Howland, 4-4.
Long jump — 1, Rose Tohanczyn, 13-6.5; and 5, Elise Condon, 9-3.75.
Triple jump — 4, Elise Condon, 19-4.5.
Shot put — 2, Madeline Tohanczyn, 25-8.25; 6, Maggie Metzler, 21-0.25; 7, Hayley Orne, 20-5.25; 9, Rose Tohanczyn, 19-11.5; 11, Zoe Davis, 19-4.5; and 12, Awnin Oxley, 18-4.25.
Discus — 4, Zoe Davis, 59-3; and 7, Hayley Orne, 51-3.
Javelin — 3, Awnin Oxley, 65-5; 4, Maggie Metzler, 62-1; and 12, Zoe Davis, 47-11.
The individual Windjammer boys results were:
100 meters — 3, Miles Murray, 12.02; 5, Hunter Beveridge, 12.78; 6, Harris Stewart, 12.99; 9, Alexander McCafferty, 13.33; 11, James Johndro, 13.80; 13, Shea MacMillan, 14.30; and 14, Jensen Cook, 14.61.
200 meters — 3, Miles Murray, 25.26; 5, Harris Stewart, 27.52; 6, Alexander McCafferty, 28.49; 9, Shea MacMillan, 29.52 2; and 10, Jensen Cook, 32.05.
400 meters — 7, Bennett Cohen, 1:06.18 1; and 8, Ethan Cohen, 1:06.56.
800 meters — 2, Colin Wright, 2:15.43 4; 5, Ben Pike, 2:25.06; 10, Bennett Cohen, 2:46.44; and 11, Ethan Cohen, 2:48.05.
1,600 meters — 3, Colin Wright, 4:58.20; 5, Evan Constantine, 5:09.5; and 10, Teague Buchanan, 5:46.73.
3,200 meters — 2, Sam Tooley, 11:03.09.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Camden Hills, 49.99.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Camden Hills, 9:48.02.
High jump — 1, Hunter Beveridge, 5-4; and 3 Bennett Cohen, 4-8.
Long jump — 3, Harris Stewart, 15-8; 6, Hunter Beveridge, 14-4.5; 7, Ethan Cohen, 14-1; 9, Teague Buchanan, 13-2.25; and 10, Shay McMillian, 13-0.
Triple jump — 1, Ethan Cohen, 28-3.5.
Shot put — 2, Ryan Glaser, 38-3.5.
Discus — 2, Ryan Glaser, 108-8.
Javelin — 6, James Johndro, 91-7.