It was an up-and-down week for the Oceanside and Camden Hills field hockey teams, which culminated with the two squaring off at Camden Hills' homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Rockport.
In the end, it was a sweet sendoff for the Windjammers, who emerged with a 3-2, overtime victory over the Mariners for their first triumph of the season.
Prior to Saturday's game, Oceanside posted a pair of victories over Lincoln Academy of Newcastle Friday, Sept. 8 and Erskine Academy of South China Tuesday, Sept. 5; while Camden Hills dropped a road match to Edward Little of Auburn Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The following is a breakdown of reported results:
Camden Hills 3, Oceanside 2 (OT)
At Rockport Sept. 9, the Windjammers celebrated their homecoming weekend with an overtime victory over the Mariners. The game was scoreless after the first quarter and tied 1-1 at halftime before Camden Hills took a 2-1 edge after three stanzas.
Delfina De Acevedo Ramos caged a pair of goals — including the game-winner with 3:52 to go in the first overtime — to pace Camden Hills, while Zoe Davis (goal), Amelia Lincoln (2 assists) and Isabella Burke (assist) also chipped in on offense for the hosts.
Maddie Ripley had a goal and an assist for Oceanside, while Lily Stackpole added one goal and Geneva Alley one assist.
The Windjammers held a 16-5 edge in shots and a 7-5 edge in penalty corners. Sophie Clayton made 13 saves in the cage for the visitors and Abby Strout three stops for the hosts.
Oceanside 12, Lincoln Academy 0
At Newcastle Sept. 8, the Mariners had their offense clicking on all cylinders in a lopsided win over the Eagles. Oceanside led 3-0, 6-0 and 11-0 at the quarter breaks.
The visitors were led on offense by Maddie Ripley (5 goals, 2 assists), Gabby Tolman (5 goals), Geneva Alley (goal, assist) and Sophia Protheroe (goal).
Oceanside held a 31-2 edge in shots and a 7-3 advantage in penalty corners. Sophia Clayton made two saves for the Mariners and Lucy Nolan 13 stops for the Eagles.
Edward Little 3, Camden Hills 0
At Auburn Sept. 6, the Red Eddies got three scores from Leah Thibodeau and bested the Windjammers by the same margin.
Edward Little held a 14-10 edge in shots, while both teams attempted seven penalty corners. Abby Strout made eight saves for Camden Hills.
Oceanside 2, Erskine Academy 1
At Rockland Sept. 5, the Mariners got the game-winning goal from Maddie Ripley midway through the fourth quarter and caged their first win of the young season. Oceanside led 1-0 after the first quarter and maintained that edge until the fourth, where both teams caged one goal in the final 12 minutes.
Lily Stackpole also scored in the win for Oceanside, while Reese Sullivan scored the lone goal for Erskine Academy.
The Eagles held a 13-11 edge in shots, while the Mariners led 13-4 in penalty corners. Sophia Clayton made eight saves for the hosts, while Andra Cowing made three saves for the visitors.