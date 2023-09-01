Field Hockey

The 2023 high school field hockey season is officially underway for local squads at the conclusion of games Thursday, Aug. 31, with one local team coming away with a lopsided win.

Belfast — annually in the mix at the conference, regional and state championship level — showed why with a 7-0 win over Oceanside of Rockland, while both Camden Hills of Rockport and Mount View of Thorndike were shut out against Mt. Ararat of Topsham and Nokomis of Newport, respectively.