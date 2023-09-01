The 2023 high school field hockey season is officially underway for local squads at the conclusion of games Thursday, Aug. 31, with one local team coming away with a lopsided win.
Belfast — annually in the mix at the conference, regional and state championship level — showed why with a 7-0 win over Oceanside of Rockland, while both Camden Hills of Rockport and Mount View of Thorndike were shut out against Mt. Ararat of Topsham and Nokomis of Newport, respectively.
The following is a recap of recent games:
Belfast 7, Oceanside 0
At Belfast Aug. 31, the Lions swung into the 2023 season with a steady stick en route to a shutout of the Mariners. Belfast led 1-0, 3-0 and 5-0 at the quarter breaks.
The Belfast offense was paced by Bre Shorey (2 goals), Payten Wadsworth (goal), Ava Markham (goal), Lawless Desrochers (goal), Sophia Taylor (goal), Jara Brown (goal), Halle Tarbox (3 assists) and Jocelyn Valleau (assist).
The Lions held a 37-3 advantage in shots and 11-2 in penalty corners. Sophia Clayton turned away 19 shots between the pipes for Oceanside and Nikki Shorey earned the shutout in goal for Belfast.
Mt. Ararat 6, Camden Hills 0
At Rockport Aug. 31, the Windjammers could not get on the scoreboard and were shut out at home by the Eagles. Mt. Ararat led 1-0, 3-0 and 4-0 at the quarter breaks.
Phoebe Fitzpatrick and Lydia Holtz each caged two goals for Mt. Ararat, while Krystal Coen and Grace Kelcher each scored one. Kelcher also had four assists and Alex Graf and Audrey Mardudon one each.
The Eagles led 26-1 in shots and 15-0 in penalty corners. Abby Strout made 18 saves in goal for Camden Hills and Danika Siatras one save for Mt. Ararat.