There are countless stories of fathers and sons who, at the appropriate ages, have had the opportunity to play on the same athletic teams. Those same scenarios — and important life-lasting emotional connections — are few and far between for mothers and sons.

That is why the fact Daphne and Ben Ripley can walk side-by side to their positions on the softball field, talk and share a laugh before one of them makes a play close to the other is so special.