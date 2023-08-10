There are countless stories of fathers and sons who, at the appropriate ages, have had the opportunity to play on the same athletic teams. Those same scenarios — and important life-lasting emotional connections — are few and far between for mothers and sons.
That is why the fact Daphne and Ben Ripley can walk side-by side to their positions on the softball field, talk and share a laugh before one of them makes a play close to the other is so special.
They also do, of course, spend quality time chatting in the dugout and cheering for one another from the sidelines or while standing on the bases.
And enjoy success with each other and teammates.
Neither knew this experience would materialize because Daphne had been sidelined in recent years after she reinjured her knee playing adult softball — the same one initially injured in high school softball years prior.
Daphne, 49, of Owls Head and her son, Ben, 21, of Warren play for Benchwarmers in the Camden Adult Coed Softball League and have been key components this summer for a squad that has won various league diamond championships in the past and look to do so again in the coming weeks.
The Benchwarmers (10-1) are the top-ranked squad in the popular 16-team Camden-based summer league.
There have been mothers and sons/stepsons who have played on Midcoast coed softball teams together and continue to play together in leagues in Belfast, Waldoboro and Camden. But those special family pairings remain rare.
That is why the Ripleys continue to cherish each moment of this summer's diamond experience.
Sports have been an especially important element of life for the Ripleys.
Daphne was a standout three-sport athlete for Rockland District High School Tigers back in the day, while Ben excelled in football, wrestling and baseball for the Oceanside Mariners.
Of course, Daphne, whose maiden name is Marriner, also is the mom (and Ben the sibling) of twins Maddie and Gavin Ripley, state champion wrestlers and standouts in field hockey, softball, football and baseball. And the eldest Ripley, Shannon, also was a standout Mariner student-athlete and excelled in college sports.
However, for this summer, it is on the softball field where mom and oldest son create a different type of bond.
Daphne, who also is the OHS varsity field hockey coach, was an exceptional athlete in the past, but suffered serious physical setbacks in previous adult sports seasons.
"For me it was a hard decision to return," Daphne said of playing softball again. "The older I get the less athletic I am and it's not easy for me to still compete and feel like I'm not as fast or as skilled as I used to be. I still want to be the best, but the mind and the body are not necessarily on the same page anymore.
"I returned because being on a team with my son makes me look forward to every game. I also know with him behind me [in the outfield] his speed makes up for where I lack. Time with adult children becomes harder to come by with busy lives so this is cherished time for me. It's also nice to have the family support of my mom (Belinda) and (stepfather) Alvin (Chase). It keeps us all close."
Daphne added: "Sports are important to me and my family. It keeps us healthy and working toward a goal together. Basically it's good, healthy fun and being part of a team has always been a positive in my life. Ben is so much fun to play with and I love watching him compete as an adult as much as when he was young. He's supportive of me and even has some good advice."
Daphne graduated from high school in 1992, where she excelled in field hockey, softball and basketball. She suffered a knee injury her senior softball season.
From there, she graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. in 1996 with a degree in biochemistry. She was supposed to play field hockey for the Lyons but the knee injury at the end of high school prevented that.
"That same injury, though more severe, temporarily ended my adult softball participation," she said.
Daphne owns a property maintenance business County Keepers, something she has done 21 years.
She also manages the OHS wrestling program and supports the Mariner athletic programs in which her children play.
Ben graduated from high school in 2019 and graduated with a two-year electrical degree from Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor. He works for Everything Electric.
In high school he was a standout wrestler, as well as football and baseball player, and won regional and state wrestling titles (he was a league all star in football, wrestling and baseball, and played in the Shrine Lobster Bowl) and was a finalist for the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame schoolboy athlete of year his senior year.
Daphne's oldest daughter, Shannon, now 23, also played for Benchwarmers the summer between her undergraduate and medical schools. Shannon, who played field hockey four years in college and was chosen first-team all-conference and wrestled one year and won a National Women's Collegiate Association national title for Husson University in Bangor. She currently is in medical school in Tennessee (DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine).
Perhaps Shannon will return and join mom and brother, Ben, on the softball field next summer. By then, Maddie and Gavin, who will be seniors in high school this fall, may be old enough to slip on the 2006-established blue-red-and-white Bencharmer jersey.
That will make mom and Ben more than happy.
"I can remember for years coming and watching these games and wishing I could play," said Ben of coed softball. "Finally, after a long awaited time it feels great to be out there on the field with my family and friends that I've watched for so long. I'm even more excited to see the next generation of Ripleys join our team."