ROCKPORT — The Oceanside and Camden Hills baseball and softball teams took to the diamonds on Wednesday, April 12 for a pair of preseason diamond clash, early high school games which saw the host Windjammers come out ahead.
The Windjammer softball team swung to a 9-5 win over the Mariners, while the Windjammer baseball team prevailed 16-2 in six innings.
Click through photos at the top of the page.
The Mariners will begin the regular season Tuesday, April 18 at Cony of Augusta, while the Windjammers will start their campaign on the same day at home against Mount Blue of Farmington.
The following is a recap of Wednesday's preseason contests:
Camden Hills 9, Oceanside 5
At Rockport April 12, the Windjammers sailed to a four-run win over the Mariners. Camden Hills scored four in the first inning, two in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh, while Oceanside plated three in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Oceanside's offense was keyed by Maddie Ripley (triple), Abby Waterman (single), Ava Philbrook (double, single), Jordan Hoose (double, single), Kylee Johnson (single), Hayley Tufts (single) and Maggie Callahan (single).
For Camden Hills, Maya Stone (2 singles, 2 runs), Kerrigan Peterson (run), Lily Enggass (single, 2 runs), Sierra Laukka (single), Violet Libby (single, run), Hannah Leavitt (run), Madison Hannan (single, run), Charlotte Thackeray (double, single) and Lucy Vannini (single) led the offense.
Kylee Johnson went six innings in the pitching circle for Oceanside, as she yielded 11 walks with three strikeouts. Ripley also tossed an inning of scoreless relief. Sierra Laukka pitched for Camden Hills and allowed nine hits and three walks, with 11 strikeouts.
Camden Hills 16, Oceanside 2 (6 inns.)
At Rockport April 12, the Windjammers plated a bevy of runs over the first five innings and surged to a mercy rule-shortened victory.
Camden Hills scored one in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third, six in the fourth and five in the fifth, while Oceanside tallied single runs in the first and third innings.
Camden Hills was led at the plate by Cameron Brown (2 singles, 3 runs, stolen base), Caleb Butler (run), Lucas Moody (single, 3 runs), Ben Tohanczyn (2 singles, 3 runs, 5 RBIs), Owen Berez (single, run, RBI, steal), Walker Hedrich (RBI), Hunter Bell (run), Brian Leonard (hit, run) Aaron Stone (single, run, RBI), Eric LeBlond (hit), Colin Bandy (hit), Landon Geis (run) and Kai Young (run).
For Oceanside, Gavin Ripley (single), Alex Bartlett (run, stolen base) and Blade Brann (2 singles, run, 2 steals) paced the offense.
Bell, Leonard and Geis pitched for the Windjammers and allowed a combined three hits and three walks, with 10 strikeouts. Jacob Watkinson, Blade Brann, Kavanaugh Maloney, Parker Darge and Alex Bartlett pitched for Oceanside and yielded 10 hits and five walks, with five strikeouts.