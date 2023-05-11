The high school baseball and softball games for Midcoast teams have been fast and furious with schools in a frenzy to make up previously washed out contests.
On Wednesday, May 10, Oceanside bested Mount View of Thorndike, Camden Hills split with Brunswick and Medomak Valley was swept by Morse of Bath.
On Tuesday, May 9, Medomak Valley split with Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, while Vinalhaven-North Haven baseball fell against Valley and Vinalhaven-North Haven softball dropped a doubleheader with Greenville.
On Monday, May 8, the Oceanside baseball and softball teams swept Lincoln Academy as did the Medomak Valley baseball and softball teams with Camden Hills, while both Vinalhaven baseball and softball teams fell in doubleheaders with Forest Hills of Jackman.
Photos and video the Mount View and Oceanside games will appear soon with this story.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Baseball
Oceanside 1, Mount View 0
At Thorndike May 10, the Mariners got the game-winning run in the top of the sixth inning and edged the host Mustangs.
Oceanside’s Jacob Watkinson and Mount View’s Noah Hurd — southpaws — locked in a pitchers' duel in a game that took 75 minutes to play. Watkinson allowed five hits and one walk, with six strikeouts, while Hurd allowed six hits and one walk, with a whopping 15 strikeouts.
The Mariners were led at the plate by Alex Bartlett (single), Blade Brann (single), Dom Frisone (2 singles), Parker Darge (single), Bryson Mattox (single) and Dominic Vose (run) while the Mustangs were paced by Hurd (hit), Dakota Harriman (hit), Miles Carter (2 hits) and Levi Winslow (hit).
In the sixth, Mattox and Frisone reached on back-to-back singles before Vose came in as a pinch runner for Mattox. Darge hit an RBI-single up the middle — that bounced in and out of the shortstop’s glove — as Vose motored around with the game-winning run.
Brunswick 9, Camden Hills 5
At Rockport May 10, the Dragons scored the first six runs and never trailed en route to a win over the Windjammers. Brunswick scored thrice in the first, third and fifth frames, while Camden Hills scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The Windjammers were led at the plate by Cam Brown (3 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Lucas Moody (2 hits, RBI, run), Ben Tohanczyn (hit), Brian Leonard (RBI), Aaron Stone (3 hits, run) and Owen Berez (run).
For the Dragons, Collin McCaffrey (run), Quin McCaffrey (3 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Anthony Cooley (hit, run), Liam Scholl (2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Trevor Gerrish (hit, run), Noah Gaghan (hit), Porter Stanchfield (run), Cameron Beal (RBI) and Thomas Harvey (hit, run, 2 RBIs) paced the offense.
Tohanczyn, Franklin Coffey and Moody pitched for the hosts and allowed nine hits and three walks, with seven strikeouts. Scholl and McCaffrey pitched for the visitors and allowed nine hits and four walks, with six strikeouts.
Morse 2, Medomak Valley 1
At Bath May 10, the host Shipbuilders edged the Panthers and prevailed by a run. Medomak Valley scored in the third, while Morse scored in the first and fourth frames.
The Panthers were paced at the plate by Blake Morrison (single, 2 stolen bases), Matt Holbrook (single), Isaac Simmons (single), Hayden Staples (single) and Chase Peaslee (single, run, steal).
For the Shipbuilders, Ashford Hays (single, run, stolen base), Gabe Morrison (single), Calin Gould (single, RBI), Wyatt Wallace-Craney (run) and Caleb Sommers (double, RBI) paced the offense.
Holbrook pitched for Medomak Valley and allowed four hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts. Gavin Baillargeon pitched for Morse and allowed five hits and three walks, with nine strikeouts.
Lincoln Academy 8, Medomak Valley 3
At Newcastle May 9, the Eagles benefited from a six-run third inning and soared past the visiting Panthers. LA added a single run in the fourth and two more in the fifth, while Medomak Valley plated two in the second and one in the fourth.
The Panthers were paced on offense by Isaac Simmons (single, run, stolen base), Blake Morrison (2 singles, 2 runs, steal) and Wyatt Simmons (2 RBIs), while the Eagles were paced by Lucas Houghton (2 singles, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Ivan Coffin (single, run, steal), Carson Hallowell (single, run), Gabe Hagar (run), Cody Cleaveland (single, run), Tucker Stiles (triple, run), Jacob Masters (2 singles), Spencer McDaniel (single) and Kaden Bartrug (double, run).
Hagar pitched for Lincoln Academy and allowed three hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts. Porter Gahagan worked the bump for Medomak Valley and allowed 10 hits and one walk, with 10 strikeouts.
Valley 15, Vinalhaven-North Haven 4 (6 inns.)
At Bingham May 9, the Cavaliers needed only six innings to surge past the visiting islanders. Vinalhaven scored two runs in the first inning and one in the fourth and fifth, while Valley plated two in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
Harry Louis and Fisher Tewksbury scored three runs for Valley, while Colin Nichols, Jared Ricker and Brodie Ricker scored two and Nick Lorey, Levi Shon and Caleb Judd one.
Robbie Swears, Ira Stockman, Tanner Lazaro and Sam Wentworth scored for Vinalhaven.
Stockman pitched for the Vikings and Tewksbury for the Cavaliers.
Oceanside 6, Lincoln Academy 3
At Rockland May 8, the Mariners doubled up the Eagles and triumphed by three runs. Oceanside scored one run in the second frame, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth, while Lincoln Academy scored a pair in the first and one in the fourth.
The Mariner offense was keyed by Gavin Ripley (single, run), Jacob Watkinson (single, stolen base), Bryson Mattox (2 runs), Dom Frisone (2 singles, run, RBI), Parker Darge (2 runs, RBI, 2 steals) and Levi Philbrook (double, 2 RBIs, steal).
For the Eagles, Lucas Houghton (2 singles), Tucker Stiles (double, run), Cody Cleaveland (run), Carson Hallowell (single, 2 RBIs), Aidan Sanborn (single), Owen Cotta (run), Jacob Masters (single) and Ivan Coffin (single) paced the offense.
Coffin pitched for Lincoln Academy and allowed five hits and five walks, with five strikeouts. Philbrook pitched for Oceanside and allowed seven hits and three walks, with six strikeouts.
Medomak Valley 6, Camden Hills 4
At Waldoboro May 8, the Panthers plated the first five runs and never trailed en route to a win over the Windjammers. Medomak Valley scored thrice in the first stanza, twice in the second and once in the fifth, while Camden Hills scored one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Isaac Simmons worked five innings on the hill for the Panthers and Cole Winchenbach two innings of relief as the duo allowed seven hits and five walks, with seven strikeouts. Walker Hedrich went the distance for the Windjammers and allowed seven hits and three walks, with one strikeout.
Medomak Valley was led at the plate by Aaron Reed (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Matt Holbrook (hit, run, RBI), Isaac Simmons (hit), Blake Morrison (run, RBI), Hayden Staples (hit), Wyatt Simmons (2 hits, run) and Josh Blake (run).
For Camden Hills, Cam Brown (hit), Caleb Butler (hit, run), Lucas Moody (hit, run), Franklin Coffey (hit), Ben Tohanczyn (run), Eric LeBlond (run), Hunter Bell (hit) and Brian Leonard (2 hits, 2 RBIs) keyed the offense.
Forest Hills 5, Vinalhaven-North Haven 4 (5 inns.)
At Jackman May 8, the Tigers pushed across three runs in the bottom of the final frame and walked off on the islanders. Forest Hills also scored a pair in the third, while Vinalhaven scored three in the first and one in the fifth.
Robbie Swears scored a pair of runs for the Vikings and Ira Stockman and Hunter Hamilton one, while Braidan Welch, Liam Ashey, Aaron Obert, Maddox Cuddy and Landry Allen scored for the Tigers.
Jayden Feliberty pitched for the hosts and Hamilton for the visitors.
Forest Hills 13, Vinalhaven-North Haven 1 (5 inns.)
At Jackman May 8, the Tigers scored early and often in a 12-run rout of the islanders. Forest Hills scored five runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth, while Vinalhaven plated its run in the fifth.
Ira Stockman scored the lone run for the islanders, while Braidan Welch (run), Owen Lacasse (run), Tommy Sylvester (3 runs), Connor Ashey (run), Brian Snider (3 runs), Jayden Feliberty (2 runs), Landry Allen (run) and Carroll Frigon (run) crossed the plate for the hosts.
Owen Lacasse pitched for Forest Hills, while Tanner Lazaro toed the rubber for Vinalhaven.
Vinalhaven-North Haven 9, Rangeley 4
At Vinalhaven May 6, the Vikings emerged with a five-run victory over the Lakers. Vinalhaven scored six runs in the first inning and three in the fourth, while Rangeley plated its runs in the fourth frame.
The Vikings were led by Robbie Swears (double, single, 2 runs), Ira Stockman (double, single, 2 runs), Tanner Lazaro (double, run), Hunter Hamilton (run), Sam Wentworth (3 singles, run), Parker Dickinson (single), Charlie Swears (single), Payton Warren (single, run) and Aiden Boody (run).
The Lakers were keyed at the plate by Barrett Quimby (run), Sam Morrill (single, run), Nate Bliss (single), Angelica Chavaree-Woodward (run) and Lily Shaffer (single, run).
Stockman pitched for Vinalhaven and allowed three hits and three walks, with five strikeouts. Rangeley pitchers allowed 11 hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts.
Vinalhaven-North Haven 2, Rangeley 0
At Vinalhaven May 6, the Vikings made it a clean sweep on the afternoon with a two-run win over the Lakers. Vinalhaven scored in the first and third innings.
Robbie Swears (double, run), Ira Stockman (single), Tanner Lazaro (double, single, run), Hunter Hamilton (single), Sam Wentworth (single) and Chad Lazaro (single) paced the islanders at the plate, while the Lakers were led by Sam Morrill (single), Tucker Beaulieu (single) and Keaton Razik (single).
Quimby pitched for Rangeley and allowed seven hits and one walk, with two strikeouts. Swears pitched for Vinalhaven and allowed three hits and three walks, with 11 strikeouts.
Softball
Oceanside 14, Mount View 9
At Thorndike May 10, the Mariners held off a late Mustang rally and sailed to a five-run victory. Oceanside scored seven runs in the first inning, one in the third, one in the fifth and five in the sixth, while Mount View scored one in the first, two in the second, four in the third and two in the sixth.
The Mariners were paced at the plate by Maddie Ripley (triple, double, single, run), Maggie Callahan (double, 2 runs), Aubrianna Hoose (double, single, 2 runs), Jordan Hoose (run), Ava Philbrook (double, 3 singles, 3 runs), Jillian Barnard (double, single), Kloey Deabler (single, run), Abby Waterman (2 doubles, 2 singles, 2 runs) and Lexi Knowlton (double, single, 2 runs).
For the ‘Stangs, Kelsea Doughty (run), Maddie Roux (single, run), Bailey Cartier (single), Esmae Cote (single), Brooke Dyer (2 runs), Samantha Rainey (run), Ezra Holt (3 runs), Maggie Natale (single) and Jordan Von Oesen (run) paced the offense.
Kylee Johnson, Hayley Tufts and Aubrianna Hoose pitched for Oceanside and allowed four hits and 16 walks, with 16 strikeouts. Kelsea Doughty pitched for Mount View and scattered 19 hits and one walk.
Camden Hills 2, Brunswick 1
At Rockport May 10, the Windjammers broke its five-game losing streak with a victory over the Dragons. Camden Hills scored a pair of runs in the third frame, while Brunswick scored in the sixth.
The Windjammers were keyed at the plate by Maya Stone (double), Lily Enggass (single), Violet Libby (double, run) and Karly Putansu (single, run), while the Dragons were paced by Gabby Swain (single, run), Sophia Morin (double), Ellie Sullivan (double, single), Skylar Augustine (single) and Addison Wintle (2 singles).
Ellie Sullivan pitched for Brunswick and allowed four hits and no walks, with 12 strikeouts. Stone pitched for Camden Hills and allowed seven hits and no walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Morse 7, Medomak Valley 5
At Bath May 10, the Shipbuilders held off a late Panther rally and prevailed by two runs. Medomak Valley scored one run in the third and two in the fourth and seventh innings, while Morse plated two in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
The Panthers were keyed at the dish by Haley Puchalski (single, RBI), Kytana Williamson (RBI), Kaylee Kurr (run), Claudia Feeley (2 singles, run, RBI), Sara Nelson (run), Arianna Wadsworth (run), Madi Boynton (2 singles, RBI) and Peyton Eaton (run).
For the Shipbuilders, Michaela Petterson (double, RBI), Haley Jackson (single, run, stolen base), Camden Johnson (2 singles, 3 runs), Maddie Malcolm (run), Gabby Walker (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Sophia Barber (3 singles, 2 RBIs), Bella Fournier (run) and Ava MacMahan (2 singles, run, RBI) paced the offense.
Danielle Bryant pitched for Morse and allowed five hits and one walk, with 11 strikeouts. Boynton pitched for Medomak Valley and allowed 11 hits and six walks, with 12 strikeouts.
Medomak Valley 6, Lincoln Academy 4
At Newcastle May 9, the Panthers scored the final four runs and surged late for a two-run victory. Medomak Valley scored one in the first, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and seventh, while Lincoln Academy scored all four runs in the fifth.
The visitors were led at the plate by Haley Puchalski (single, 2 runs, RBI), Kendall Simmons (run), Addison McCormick (run), Kytana Williamson (single, run) and Claudia Feeley (double, run, 2 RBIs).
For the hosts, Natalie Kaler (single, run, stolen base), Cat Johnson (triple, run, 2 stolen bases), Gretchen Farrin (double, run, RBI), Nicole Hammond (run), Maddie Scott (double, 2 RBIs) and Jill Chadwick (2 singles) paced the offense.
Kaler pitched for Lincoln Academy and allowed three hits and six walks, with eight strikeouts. Addison McCormick pitched for Medomak Valley and allowed six hits and five walks, with 13 strikeouts.
Greenville 12, Vinalhaven-North Haven 1 (5 inns.)
At Greenville May 9, the Lakers plated runs in every inning as they sailed past the islanders. Vinalhaven’s lone run came in the second, while Greenville plated one in the first, four in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth.
Lydia Wentworth scored the lone run for the Vikings, while the Lakers were paced at the plate by Lexi Bjork (3 runs, stolen base), Cayleigh Hall (single, stolen base, run), Lately St. Jean (double, single, run), Justyce Hart (2 runs, stolen base), Maddie Clukey (double, run, stolen base), Haley Fernald (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Irene Mathews (run) and Makayla Goodrich (run).
Bjork tossed a no-hitter for Greenville as she walked two and struck out 10. Makayla Boody pitched for Vinalhaven as she allowed four hits and 10 walks, with four strikeouts.
Greenville 18, Vinalhaven-North Haven 3 (4 inns.)
At Greenville May 9, the Laker offense exploded against the islanders as they surged to their second victory of the afternoon. Greenville scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second, eight in the third and four in the fourth, while Vinalhaven scored one in the first and two in the third.
The Vikings were keyed by Lydia Wentworth (2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Chelsea Waite (run, steal) and Gracey Warren (single, 2 steals), while the Lakers were paced by Lexi Bjork (3 singles, 3 runs, stolen base), Sofia Ciazzo (single, 4 runs), Cayleigh Hall (single, 2 runs), Lakely St. Jean (run), Alayna McMahon (double, run), Justyce Hart (single, run, 2 stolen bases), Maddie Clukey (2 singles, 2 runs), Haley Ferland (2 runs) and Makayla Goodrich (single, run).
Bjork and Clukey split time in the pitching circle for Greenville and allowed one hit and six walks. Warren pitched for the islanders and allowed 10 hits and six walks, with two strikeouts.
Medomak Valley 11, Camden Hills 0 (5 inns.)
At Waldoboro May 8, the Panthers made quick work of the visiting Windjammers and prevailed via mercy rule. Medomak Valley scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second and four in the third.
The Panthers were paced at the dish by Haley Puchalski (single, run, RBI, 2 stolen bases), Olivia Pelkey (single, 2 runs, steal), Madi Boynton (run, steal), Addison McCormick (2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), Kytana Williamson (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Sara Nelson (2 singles, run, 2 RBIs), Claudia Feeley (single, run), Arianna Wadsworth (triple, single, run, RBI) and Kaylee Kurr (single, run, RBI).
Maya Stone rapped a first-inning single for the lone Windjammer hit.
Madi Boynton tossed a one-hit shutout for Medomak Valley as she yielded two walks and struck out seven. Sierra Laukka pitched for Camden Hills and scattered 12 hits and two walks, with three strikeouts.
Oceanside 11, Lincoln Academy 7
At Rockland May 8, the Mariners navigated around the Eagles to a four-run home victory. Oceanside scored four in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth, while Lincoln Academy scored five in the second, one in the third and one in the sixth.
The Mariner offense was keyed at the plate by Maddie Ripley (double, run, 2 stolen bases), Maggie Callahan (single), Aubrianna Hoose (2 singles, run), Jordan Hoose (triple, single, 3 runs, 3 steals), Ava Philbrook (home run, double, single, 2 runs), Jillian Barnard (single, run, steal), Hayley Tufts (double, run) and Abby Waterman (double, 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 steals).
For the Eagles, Natalie Kaler (double, run, 2 stolen bases), Cat Johnson (2 singles, run), Gretchen Farrin (2 singles, steal), Nicole Hammond (home run, 2 singles, 2 steals), Jill Chadwick (run), Reegan Dunican (2 runs) and Maddy Scott (2 singles, run) paced the offense.
Hammond pitched for the visitors and scattered 14 hits and one walk, with six strikeouts. Tufts and Aubrianna Hoose pitched for the hosts and combined to allow 10 hits and eight walks, with seven strikeouts.
Forest Hills 12, Vinalhaven-North Haven 1 (5 inns.)
At Jackman May 8, the Tigers swung past the Vikings in a five-inning affair. Vinalhaven scored in the first, while Forest Hills scored five in the first, four in the third and three in the fourth.
Audrey Anthony (single, stolen base) and Maddie Miller (run, steal) paced the islanders at the dish, while the Tigers were led by Caraline Mays (single, 2 runs, stolen base), Hailey Welch (single, run, steal), Carli Frigon (single, run, steal), Aurelie Poulin (run), Janessa Moffit (single, 3 runs, 2 steals), Emma Lacasse (run), Kelsey Rancourt (run), Melynda Worster (run) and Emma Vining (run).
Moffit pitched for Forest Hills and allowed one hit and three walks, with 10 strikeouts. Gracey Warren pitched for Vinalhaven and allowed four hits and four walks, with one strikeout.
Forest Hills 10, Vinalhaven-North Haven 0 (5 inns.)
At Jackman May 8, the Tigers made it a pair of wins on the day over the islanders as they swung to a shutout victory. Forest Hills scored one in the first, three in the second and six in the fourth.
Lydia Wentworth had the lone hit for the Vikings, while the Tigers were paced by Caraline Mays (single, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Carli Frigon (single, 2 runs, steal), Aurelie Poulin (triple), Janessa Moffit (run, 2 steals), Emma Lacasse (run, steal), Kelsey Rancourt (2 runs, 2 steals) and Bryn Clauson (2 runs, 2 steals).
Moffit tossed a one-hit shutout for Forest Hills as she allowed no walks and struck out nine. Chelsea Waite pitched for Vinalhaven and allowed three hits and eight walks, with one strikeout.
