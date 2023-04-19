Sports

The 2023 high school baseball and softball seasons officially pitched in as of Tuesday, April 18 as Camden Hills hosted Mount Blue of Farmington in a pair of regular-season contests.

The Windjammers, ultimately, split with the Cougars on the afternoon as the softball team swung to a 9-5 victory, while the baseball team came up on the short end of a 12-0, five-inning defeat.

Varsity baseball and softball: Mount Blue at Camden Hills Regional on April 18 in Rockport, Maine.