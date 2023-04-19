The 2023 high school baseball and softball seasons officially pitched in as of Tuesday, April 18 as Camden Hills hosted Mount Blue of Farmington in a pair of regular-season contests.
The Windjammers, ultimately, split with the Cougars on the afternoon as softball swung to a 9-5 victory, while baseball came up on the short end of a 12-0, five-inning defeat.
The action continued On Wednesday, April 19, as Oceanside earned a road split with Cony of Augusta, as Mariner softball swung to a 16-6 win and baseball fell 5-2.
The following is a recap of reported contests:
Softball
Oceanside 16, Cony 6
At Augusta April 19, the Mariners went on the offensive to start the regular season and sailed past the Rams. Oceanside scored five in the second, five in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the seventh, while Cony plated one in the first, three in the second and two in the seventh.
The Mariners were led at the plate by Maddie Ripley (3 doubles, single, 3 runs), Aubrianna Hoose (single, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases), Ava Philbrook (2 doubles, 3 runs), Jordan Hoose (double, 3 singles, run), Abby Waterman (double, run), Jillian Barnard (single, run, stea,), Chloe Drinkwater (single, run, stolen base), Lauren Pemberton (double, single, run) and Maggie Callahan (double, single, 3 runs).
For the Rams, with first names unavailable, J. Mills (single, run, 2 stolen bases), A. St. Peter (single), T. Webber (double, single, run), H. Kidd (single, 2 runs), N. Rodgers (single), H. Johnson (run) and A. Vose (run) keyed the offense.
Hayley Tufts pitched for Oceanside and allowed six hits and eight walks, with five strikeouts. Cony pitchers scattered 18 hits and four walks, with one strikeout.
Camden Hills 9, Mount Blue 5
At Rockport April 18, the Windjammers broke a 5-5 tie on the strength of a four-run fifth inning and bested the visiting Cougars. Camden Hills also scored three runs in the first and single runs in the third and fourth frames, while Mount Blue plated two in the third and three in the fourth.
The Windjammers were led at the plate by Maya Stone (hit, run, RBI), Kerrigan Peterson (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Lily Enggass (3 hits, RBI, 2 runs), Sierra Laukka (2 hits, 2 runs), Violet Libby (hit, run, RBI), Hannah Leavitt (2 hits, RBI), Karly Putansu (hit, run) and Madison Hannan (run).
For the Cougars, Mikayla Wilcox (hit, run), Chloe Maberry (4 hits, 2 runs), Alyssa Simoneau (hit, run), Madilyn Cote (hit, 3 RBIs), Sadie Irish (hit, 2 RBIs), Rylie Latham (hit) and Madison Cloutier (hit, run) paced the offense.
Laukka and Stone pitched for Camden Hills and allowed a combined 10 hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts. Simoneau and Cloutier pitched for Mount Blue and scattered 12 hits and seven walks, with four strikeouts.
Baseball
Cony 5, Oceanside 2
At Augusta April 19, the Rams swung to a three-run fifth inning, which, ultimately, proved the difference in a season-opening win over the Mariners.
Oceanside scored its runs in the seventh stanza, while Cony also plated runs in the first and third frames.
Parker Darge and Dom Frisone singled for Oceanside, while Darge and Bryson Mattox scored.
For Cony, Trent Haywood (double, single, run), Tyler Pelletier (single, run), Parker Morin (2 runs) and Cam Douin (run) paced the offense.
Jacob Watkinson, Gavin Ripley and Levi Philbrook stood on the bump for Oceanside, as Watkinson worked the first five frames.
Mount Blue 12, Camden Hills 0 (5 inns.)
At Rockport April 18, the Cougars put the game out of reach with a nine-run fifth inning and prowled past the host Windjammers with a mercy-rule victory. Mount Blue also scored a run in the third and two in the fourth.
Camden Hills’ bats were silent on the afternoon as Mount Blue’s Brody Walsh fired a no-hitter. He yielded no walks and struck out five batters on 51 pitches. The Windjammers also committed two errors, while the Cougars committed no fielding miscues on the afternoon.
For the hosts, Hunter Bell, Landon Geis and Lucas Moody saw time on the hill as the trio allowed seven hits and seven walks, with nine strikeouts.
The Cougar offense was keyed by Hayden Dippner (hit, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), Ike Wrigley (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Jayden Meader (hit, run, 4 RBIs), Zak Koban run), Nolan Leso (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Walsh (hit, RBI, 2 runs) and Zach Poisson (run).
