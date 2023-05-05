A perfect storm of consistent periods of inclement weather and unplayable field conditions, along with a shortage of officials and, in some cases, bus drivers, have conspired to make life more difficult for school athletic administrators, and, subsequently, the young student-athletes who want to compete.
Traditionally, school athletic directors have many proverbial balls to juggle and a multitude of factors to consider when they try fulfill a season's original schedule.
To be blunt, succinct and to the point, the spring of 2023, thus far, has been a nightmare for those involved with outdoor school athletics.
And the season is only a few weeks old.
At this time of year, athletes, coaches and schedule makers are at the mercy of many factors, especially weather and availability of officials. And, for some schools, a shortage of bus drivers.
It has been a struggle to find ways to get high school baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track-and-field events in, not to mention how to fit in middle school baseball and softball, as well as track and field.
There are only so many days in a week and so many officials to go around.
There has been, for some time, a shortage of officials for most sports, but it has been more acute this spring for baseball/softball umpires and lacrosse officials
Add to those problems is the condensed timeline for the spring season, which starts in late-April and finishes in early-June. So extensive postponements like happened in recent weeks, puts a significant crimp in ADs' scheduling styles.
Those postponements also back things up and create makeup congestion the norm. They also make for fewer outdoor practices and down time between events for the student-athletes.
And, in June, schools will need to factor in senior-oriented events, plus graduation.
So, spring can be a pain all-around.
Patience and flexibility is important.
While each sports season has its scheduling challenges, including dangerous winter conditions and possible weather unpredictability in fall, nothing beats spring.
In winter, everything is indoors, so one simply has to be able to safely get to a venue. In spring, Mother Nature's unpredictability is a constant concern.
Luckily, in some cases, tennis can be played on available indoor courts. That is not the case, of course, for baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field.
Longtime Medomak Valley High School and Medomak Middle School athletic director Matt Lash said, unfortunately, dealing with poor weather and unplayable field conditions in spring is par for the course.
"Dealing with long periods of wet weather like this is nothing new for the spring season," he said. "What has made the last few weeks so challenging is the lack of umpires combined with so many schools trying to make up games.
"The spring season is very compact, so if you get a few weeks like this, trying to make up high school and middle school events before the end of May is extremely difficult.
"Asking student-athletes to play several events in a short amount of time is not ideal and you also negatively impact their practice time. It is compounded by the challenges with transportation, but everyone is doing their best to get these games, meets, and matches in."
While the rain especially is difficult for tennis because the courts become slippery and unplayable, the all-weather tracks usually are good to go, but the infields for throwing and sand pits for jumping usually cannot be used.
A few of the area's smaller schools also schedule baseball and softball doubleheaders, even on Saturdays, so they can get games in and know they can have officials.
Krysta Hustus, athletic director at Mount View High School and Mount View Junior High in Thorndike, said her teams are in a bit of a different situation due to the length of trips the Mustangs make to play Class C schools.
"Seeing as we have doubleheaders almost every Saturday, it does not leave much room for rescheduling, especially when it comes to accounting for baseball pitch counts and rest days, which is why you might see us playing on days that maybe other teams decided to reschedule.
"I commend coach [Brandon] Hurd and his [baseball] coaching staff for navigating the difficulty of having our schedule, sometimes having to play three games in three days, and following the pitch-count rules to a T."
On the bright side, Hustus said, more Saturday doubleheaders mean fewer issues finding available umpires because few other schools are playing, unless they are involved in makeups.
"We are just getting started with our middle school schedule, in which we will be playing most games with one official — but we make it work," she said. "The athletes just want to play, so if it means moving a game back 15 or 30 minutes so an official can get here, or playing a middle school or jayvee game with one official, that's what we will do."
The bottom line is the youngsters simply want to play, compete and have fun in their sporting events, and athletic directors are doing everything in their power to make it work — despite the inevitable springtime hurdles and curveballs.