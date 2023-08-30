Cross-Country

WALDOBORO — One of the tell-tale signs that the calendar is set to turn to the fall is the annual preseason Panther two-mile cross-country race, which played out on the beautiful Neil W. Lash Nature Trail Monday, Aug. 28 at Medomak Valley High School.

Runners from Camden Hills, Oceanside, Leavitt of Turner, Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft, Brunswick, Lewiston, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, Wiscasset/Boothbay and host Medomak Valley all participated in the race, with the Windjammer girls and Dragon boys each motoring to team wins.