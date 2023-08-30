WALDOBORO — One of the tell-tale signs that the calendar is set to turn to the fall is the annual preseason Panther two-mile cross-country race, which played out on the beautiful Neil W. Lash Nature Trail Monday, Aug. 28 at Medomak Valley High School.
Runners from Camden Hills, Oceanside, Leavitt of Turner, Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft, Brunswick, Lewiston, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, Wiscasset/Boothbay and host Medomak Valley all participated in the race, with the Windjammer girls and Dragon boys each motoring to team wins.
The race was originally scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 26, but was postponed to Monday due to rain.
Traditional cross country races are five kilometers — or 3.1 miles — but the Panther preseason two-mile race is a warmup of sorts as runners build their stamina for the regular season.
Camden Hills’ Jenna VanRyn was the top local girls finisher as she clocked in with a time of 12 minutes, 38 seconds for third place overall, while Medomak Valley’s Noah Morris was the top local runner in the boys race, nabbing second place honors with a time of 10:58.
It is the second straight year VanRyn and Morris were the top local finishers. Last year, VanRyn won the girls race and Morris finished fifth.
Girls team scores were Camden Hills 34, Lincoln Academy 53, Medomak Valley 92, Brunswick 93, Boothbay/Wiscasset 113 and Lewiston 159.
Boys team scores were Brunswick 35, Camden Hills 52, Lincoln Academy 60, Leavitt 127, Boothbay/Wiscasset 139 and Oceanside 144.
Teams must have at least five competitors to accrue a team score.
The regular season will begin for local teams Friday, Sept. 1.
Individual results for local girl runners were: 3, Jenna VanRyn, CH, 12:38.42; 5, Jaden Johnson, CH, 13:08.95; 6, Siena Scordino, CH, 13:24.76; 7, Ava Collamore, Med, 13:26.74; 8, Kaylee Collamore, Med, 13:27.96; 9, Isabella Anderson, CH, 13:32.40; 11, Cassie Middleton, CH, 13:52.58; 12, Marguerite Worner, CH, 13:53.28; 13, Cara Rothwell, CH, 14:09.03; 19, Amber Pendleton, Med, 15:04.11; 22, Faye Hildreth, CH, 15:18.68; 23, Audrey Heyniger, CH, 15:30.70; 25, Maggie Bruno, Med, 15:42.19; 26, Liana Talty, CH, 15:43.34; 33, Kaya Bournival, CH, 16:22.70; 34, Chloe Egan, CH, 16:23.71; 35, Lucinda O'Brien, CH, 16:25.17; 36, Matilda Schroeder, CH, 16:26.41; 39, Ellen Kunkel, CH, 16:40.36; 40, Awnin Oxley, CH, 16:41.34; 41, Chloe Root, CH, 16:41.36; 43, Maddy St. Charles, CH, 16:49.73; 46, Chloe Day-Lynch, CH, 17:00.72; 50, Bailey Breen, Ocean, 17:30.47; 59, Madison Holmes, Med, 18:31.44; 60, Jalyn Drost, Med, 18:42.73; 62, Amelia Mills, CH, 19:52.19; 66, Isabella Grey, Ocean, 20:35.60; 67, Megan Ortega-Santiago, Ocean, 21:26.93; 68, Kylie Blake, Med, 22:06.19 39; 69, Tilia Meinersmann, Med, 22:16.53; and 70, Victoria Edwards, Ocean, 23:55.49.
Individual results for local boy runners were: 2, Noah Morris, Med, 10:58.98; 5, Sam Tooley, CH, 11:09.80; 7, Will Meyer, CH, 11:19.52; 12, Walker Hedrich, CH, 11:27.47; 16, Graham Stoughton, CH, 11:32.57; 21, Colin Wright, CH, 12:04.84; 22, Oliver Wight, CH, 12:10.09; 23, Ian Kozeilec, CH, 12:32.63; 26, Abram Philbrook, Ocean, 12:38.92; 30, Mickey Nowell, CH, 12:52.81; 31,Ethan Cohen, CH, 12:53.02; 32, Bennett Cohen, CH, 12:54.95; 34, Teague Buchanan, CH, 13:06.45; 37, Tommy Clemente, CH, 13:17.20; 39, Atticus Blue, Med, 13:21.37; 40, Colby Daigle, Med, 13:22.07; 42, Zach Egeland, CH, 13:25.17; 45, Jack Stephenson, CH, 13:34.07; 48, Baxter Thackeray, CH, 13:36.68; 49, Oliver Adams, CH, 13:39.58; 54, Evan Rush, Med, 14:10.77; 57, Curtis Hall, Ocean, 14:57.58; 59, John Bell, Ocean, 15:06.96; 64, Michael Corriveau, Ocean, 15:41.63; 69, Dublin Neault, CH, 16:04.10; 71, Kergan Thomann, CH, 16:25.56; 72, Tate Hearst, CH, 16:28.30; 81, Jameson Fournier, Ocean, 18:36.04; 85, Kestin Murphy, CH, 19:35.33; and 87, Quinn Ryan, CH, 20:23.43.