WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley High School hosted its annual homecoming race Thursday, Sept. 14 — the inaugural Elizabeth Bianchi Memorial Invitational — with several local squads traversing the 3.1-mile race on the Neil W. Lash Nature Trail.
By event’s end, the Camden Hills boys and girls proved the cream of the crop, motoring to a pair of team wins.
Teams from Oceanside, Belfast, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, Lawrence of Fairfield, Morse of Bath, Waterville, Cony of Augusta, Islesboro and Erskine Academy of South China also participated in the race.
The event honors Bianchi, a former MVHS teacher and assistant cross-country coach, who passed away after a long battle with cancer in August of 2022.
Jenna VanRyn won the girls race — one of six Windjammers in the top 10 — while the ‘Jammer boys had five runners in the top 10 of their race.
Girls team scores were Camden Hills 31, Lincoln Academy 40, Medomak Valley 87, Morse 95, Lawrence 138, Oceanside 169, Belfast and Islesboro no score.
Boys team scores were Camden Hills 28, Lincoln Academy 50, Cony 83, Morse 84, Waterville 156, Erskine Academy 180, Oceanside 189, Belfast and Medomak Valley no score. Event 1 Girls 5k Run CC
Individual local girls results were — 1, Jenna VanRyn, CH, 19:49.83; 4, Ava Collamore, Med, 20:33.95; 6, Jaden Johnson, CH, 20:59.86; 7, Siena Scordino, CH, 21:00.06; 8, Isabella Anderson, CH, 21:05.62; 9, Marguerite Worner, CH, 21:17.91; 10, Flynn Layton, CH, 21:19.02; 11, Cassie Middleton, CH, 21:53.97; 12, Cara Rothwell, CH, 21:55.44; 15, Faye Hildreth, CH, 22:25.91; 18, Kaylee Collamore, Med, 22:48.42; 21, Amber Pendleton, Med, 23:19.20; 25, Audrey Heyniger, CH, 23:30.59; 29, Meara Mcvearry, Bel, 24:58.62; 33, Ellen Kunkel, CH, 25:19.81; 35, Matilda Schroeder, CH, 25:24.12; 36, Chloe Egan, CH, 25:24.44; 38, Liana Talty, CH, 25:37.50; 39, Lucy O'Brien, CH, 25:37.54; 41, Chloe Day-Lynch, CH, 26:00.79; 42, Maggie Bruno, Med, 26:05.54; 43, Awnin Oxley, CH, 26:15.98; 44, Chloe Root, CH, 26:19.55; 46, Kaya Bournival, CH, 26:27.56; 48, Ava Stuetz, Med, 27:07.35; 52, Maddy St. Charles, CH, 27:15.34; 58, Lillian Reed, Isles, 27:53.30; 59, Bailey Breen, Ocean, 28:04.23; 60, Renee Ripley, Ocean, 28:04.31; 61, Jalyn Drost, Med, 28:12.33; 64, Amelia Mills, CH, 29:24.28; 65, Estella Sprague, Bel, 29:25.41; 66, Megan Ortega-Santiago, Ocean, 29:44.34; 74, Isabella Grey, Ocean, 32:13.05; 78, Kylie Blake, Med, 34:42.56; 79, Artie Maynard, Isles, 34:43.61; 83, TigerLily Curtis, Bel, 36:16.58; 86, Tilia Meinersmann, Med, 37:27.14; and 87, Victoria Edwards, Ocean, 37:54.80.
Individual local boys results were — 2, Sam Tooley, CH, 17:16.88; 4, Will Meyer, CH, 17:34.80; 5, Walker Hedrich, CH, 17:35.36; 8, Henry McDevitt, CH, 17:55.17; 9, Colin Wright, CH, 18:00.46; 10, Noah Morris, Med, 18:21.84; 11, Graham Stoughton, CH, 18:27.45; 13, Ben Pike, CH, 18:46.11; 14, Oliver Wight, CH, 18:46.30; 15, Ian Kozielec, CH, 18:49.78; 16, Zachary Clement, CH, 18:53.67; 21, Tristan Hughes, Bel, 19:23.00; 24, Jack Stephenson, CH, 19:39.92; 26, Mickey Nowell, CH, 19:46.75; 28, Baxter Thackeray, CH, 19:48.96; 29, Bennett Cohen, CH, 19:49.22; 30, Zach Egeland, CH, 19:49.56; 33, Teague Buchanan, CH, 19:53.79; 34, Ethan Cohen, CH, 19:56.92; 37, Abram Philbrook, Ocean, 20:14.55; 41, Colby Daigle, Med, 20:34.88; 49, Oliver Adams, CH, 21:10.24; 54, Curtis Hall, Ocean, 21:43.03; 62, Jack Palmiter, CH, 22:28.63; 72, Evan Rush, Med, 23:36.73; 74, Tate Hearst, CH, 23:40.02; 77, Michael Corriveau, Ocean, 24:09.26; 81, John Bell, Ocean, 24:55.10; 83, Kergan Thomann, CH, 25:41.92; 86, Alexander McCafferty, CH, 26:01.93; 89, Landen Carballo, Ocean, 26:42.70; 90, Dublin Neault, CH, 27:39.18; 96, Jameson Fournier, Ocean, 29:53.50; 98, Kai Kutsy-Durbin, Bel, 31:49.36; and 100, Quinn Ryan, CH, 33:20.48
