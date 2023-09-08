ROCKPORT — Amidst high temperatures and humidity, runners could not be stopped from participating in the home cross-country race at Camden Hills Regional High School, which kicked off a long weekend of homecoming festivities for the school.
At least at first.
After 72 of the 86 register female runners crossed the finish line — and the final 14 were unable to complete the 3.1-mile race due to those conditions — the remainder of the girls race was called off and the boys race to follow canceled due to safety concerns.
Even with the late-afternoon start, temperatures were in the high 80’s on the course Thursday afternoon.
Runners from Hampden Academy, Bangor, Morse of Bath, Lawrence of Fairfield, Oceanside, Leavitt of Turner and Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield participated in the event.
Girls team scores were Camden Hills 24, Hampden Academy 57, Bangor 70, Morse 90, Lawrence 132 and Oceanside no score.
A minimum of five runners must compete and cross the finish line for that school to be scored as a team.
The individual local girls results were — 2, Jenna VanRyn, CH, 20:48.08; 4, Siena Scordino, CH, 21:56.89; 5, Isabella Anderson, CH, 22:07.54; 6, Marguerite Worner, CH, 22:33.65; 7, Flynn Layton, CH, 22:37.07; 18, Cassie Middleton, CH, 24:37.05; 19, Cara Rothwell, CH, 24:45.76; 21, Faye Hildreth, CH, 25:26.89; 23, Audrey Heyniger, CH, 25:57.45; 24, Chloe Egan, CH, 26:00.83; 27, Liana Talty, CH, 26:22.29; 28, Lucy O'Brien, CH, 26:39.25; 32, Ellen Kunkel, CH, 26:53.02; 33, Chloe Day-Lynch, CH, 26:53.18; 34, Kaya Bournival, CH, 26:57.04; 36, Matilda Schroeder, CH, 27:18.03; 39, Awnin Oxley, CH, 27:47.39; 43, Maddy St. Charles, CH, 28:30.74; 58, Amelia Mills, CH, 33:20.32; 61, Isabella Grey, Ocean, 35:18.33; 65, Megan Ortega-Santiago, Ocean, 36:09.81; and 70, Victoria Edwards, Ocean, 40:50.67.
Medomak Valley, Oceanside runners participate in early-season race
At Brunswick Sept. 1, the Mariners and Panthers began the regular season with a handful of local runners turning in top-notch times.
Boys team scores included: Brunswick 21, Messalonskee 55, Morse 87, Mt. Ararat 88, Boothbay/Wiscasset 123, Medomak Valley and Oceanside no score.
Girls team scores included: Mt. Ararat 62, Brunswick 68, Morse 71, Boothbay 96, Messalonskee 128, Medomak Valley 129 and Oceanside no score.
Individual local girls results were — 2, Ava Collamore, Med, 21:04.7; 3, Kaylee Collamore, Med, 21:16; 21, Amber Pendleton, Med, 25:22; 31, Bailey Breen, Ocean, 26:40; 44, Jalyn Drost, Med, 29:56; 49, Megan Ortega-Santiago, Ocean, 31:22; 51, Isabella Grey, Ocean, 31:46; 54, Tilian Meinersmann, Med, 33:46; and 55, Victoria Edwards, Oceans, 34:35.
Individual local boys results were — 18, Abram Philbrook, Ocean, 19:23; 25, Nathan Legere, Med, 20:08; 26, Colby Daigle, Med, 20:09; 32, Atticus Blue, Med, 20:51; 33, Curtis Hall, Ocean, 20:53; 46, Michael Corriveau, Ocean, 23:35; 47, Evan Rush, Med, 23:59; and 54, Jameson Fournier, Ocean, 29:30.
Camden Hills, Belfast runners put feet first in race at Bangor meet
At Bangor Sept. 1, runners from Camden Hills and Belfast began their regular seasons, which the Windjammer girls celebrated with a team win.
Girls team scores were Camden Hills 24, Hampden Academy 49, Bangor 65 and Belfast no score.
Boys team scores were Hampden Academy 19, Camden Hills 40, Bangor 85, Brewer 114 and Belfast no score.
Individual local girls results were — 1, Jenna VanRyn, CH, 20:28.41; 4, Jaden Johnson, CH, 21:34.30; 5, Siena Scordino, CH, 21:34.81; 6, Isabella Anderson, CH, 21:50.21; 8, Marguerite Worner, CH, 22:18.99; 9, Flynn Layton, CH, 22:19.06; 10, Cara Rothwell, CH, 22:26.55; 11, Cassie Middleton, CH, 22:39.69; 25, Meara Mcveary, Bel, 25:00.09; 29, Faye Hildreth, CH, 25:38.74; 30, Audrey Heyniger, CH, 25:40.28; 33, Liana Talty, CH, 25:50.05; 35, Matilda Schroeder, CH, 26:04.27; 36, Lucinda O'Brien, CH, 26:12.50; 38, Awnin Oxley, CH, 26:15.10; 39, Chloe Day-Lynch, CH, 26:43.69; 40, Kaya Bournival, CH, 26:55.77; 41, Chloe Root, CH, 26:58.80; 42, Maddy St. Charles, CH, 27:04.05; 54, Estella Sprague, Bel, 31:59.19; 55, Amelia Mills, CH, 33:23.38; and 57, TigerLily Curtis, Bel, 34:02.67.
Individual local boys results were — 2, Sam Tooley, CH, 18:04.98; 7, Will Meyer, CH, 18:30.34; 9, Walker Hedrich, CH, 18:44.08; 10, Colin Wright, CH, 18:48.11; 12, Graham Stoughton, CH, 18:52.24; 14, Ben Pike, CH, 18:58.56; 15, Zachary Clement, CH, 19:05.21; 17, Oliver Wight, CH, 19:16.11; 19, Ian Kozeilec, CH, 19:24.48; 24, Tristan Hughes, Bel, 20:11.45; 26, Jack Stephenson, CH, 20:57.09; 27, Baxter Thackeray, CH, 21:03.74; 28, Mickey Nowell, CH, 21:06.44; 29, Ethan Cohen, CH, 21:15.58; 30, Tommy Clemente, CH, 21:21.39; 32, Teague Buchanan, CH, 21:29.83; 33, Bennett Cohen, CH, 21:32.21; 47, Zach Egeland, CH, 23:28.70; 48, Oliver Adams, CH, 23:31.81; 56, Kergan Thomann, CH, 25:33.71; 59, Tate Hearst, CH, 25:43.44; 60, Dublin Neault, CH, 25:58.28; and 67, Quinn Ryan, CH, 35:27.68.
