Sports

ROCKLAND — Neither cold nor blustery conditions at Robert "Bob" Morrill or Gene Drinkwater fields on Saturday, April 8 could keep the Oceanside baseball and softball squads from their appointed rounds of preseason preparation.

The Mariners hosted the visiting Messalonskee Eagles of Oakland in the morning as the high school diamond teams work to prepare for their regular seasons.

Varsity baseball and softball: Messalonskee at Oceanside High School on April 8 in Rockland, Maine.

Tags

Sports Editor

Ken Waltz has been a member of the media 40 years and has received more than 350 Maine and New England Press Association awards. He resides in South Thomaston with his wife, Sarah. He has an adult son, Brandon, and 4-year-old granddaughter, Audrey.

Recommended for you