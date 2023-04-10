ROCKLAND — Neither cold nor blustery conditions at Robert "Bob" Morrill or Gene Drinkwater fields on Saturday, April 8 could keep the Oceanside baseball and softball squads from their appointed rounds of preseason preparation.
The Mariners hosted the visiting Messalonskee Eagles of Oakland in the morning as the high school diamond teams work to prepare for their regular seasons.
The Oceanside softball team also hosted the Oak Hill Raiders of Wales in the afternoon.
New Mariner head coaches Jason Yates (softball) and Joe Nelsen (baseball) were in their dugouts and third-base coach's boxes to oversee play as their squads worked on a variety of skills and situations.
Keeping books and statistics was not paramount on this day — simply learning and improving.
Nelsen said he and the Messalonskee coach used an "open-substitution format" to look at position players, and the squads used a number of pitchers "to get some early season work in.
"Very beneficial to gauge where we are as a team and what to work on. A lot of positives came out of this scrimmage and looking forward to Camden [Hills on Tuesday, April 11]. We have a young team, but very eager to learn and better themselves."
In softball, the Mariners lost to Messalonskee, but battled to a 27-17 win over Oak Hill.
The Mariners had not been outside for practice as much as hoped, but hit the ball well in the afternoon contest on Saturday. They also proved rusty in the field and, like most teams during the preseason, remain a work in progress, the coach said.
Ken Waltz has been a member of the media 40 years and has received more than 350 Maine and New England Press Association awards. He resides in South Thomaston with his wife, Sarah. He has an adult son, Brandon, and 4-year-old granddaughter, Audrey.