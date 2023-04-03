Practices are underway for spring sports, with the regular season for high school baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and lacrosse to begin in the coming weeks.
And, in the Midcoast, the varsity coaching carousel — as it has been known to do — continues to spin with eight new leaders set to guide new squads.
Oceanside High School of Rockland has four new varsity coaches in Joe Nelsen (baseball), Jason Yates (softball), Kyle Wood (track and field) and Dan Wiley (boys tennis), while Medomak Valley High School of Waldoboro has a new coach in Keith Simmons (baseball); Camden Hills Regional High School of Rockport, new coach in Josh Mahar (softball); Vinalhaven School, new coach in David McKechnie (baseball); and Searsport District High School, new coach in Jeff Golder (track and field).
The Oceanside boys tennis team may or may not field a team this season due to low participation numbers. Wiley is a 2004 Georges Valley High School graduate and previously coached the Mariner boys tennis team and, prior to that, the Georges Valley boys soccer team for one season in 2008.
The following is a look at the area's new varsity head coaches:
Oceanside softball
The Mariner softball team will have its second head coach in as many seasons in Jason Yates, who replaces Katie Nicholls, who guided the team to a 5-11 regular season before the Mariners were ousted by Hermon in last year’s regional prelim playoff round.
Yates, a 2002 Camden Hills Regional High School graduate and Owls Head resident, also has coached the Oceanside wrestling team 11 seasons and coached the middle school program in the district prior to that.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I get to coach my daughter [Maddie Ripley], which I love, and I think we have a pretty good team this year. I’m excited to see how we do.”
Yates is joined this season by 28-year-old assistant coach Zoey Proctor of Rockland and 24-year-old Tori Tibbetts of Rockport. Proctor coached the Mariner jayvee girls two seasons ago, while this year’s is Tibbett’s first in the coaching ranks.
The 39-year-old Yates stressed it will be a collaborative effort among the trio of coaches. He added his players have demonstrated “hard work” in the first few practices, which began on Monday, March 27.
“We brought back pretty much our entire varsity team and added a couple," he said. "All these girls have really been working hard and we’re excited to see what they can do on the field.”
Oceanside track and field
The Mariner outdoor track team will have a new head coach in Kyle Wood, who also was an assistant coach on the indoor track team in the winter. The 23-year-old Rockland resident replaces Elsie Mason, who led the Mariners one season.
A 2018 Camden Hills Regional High School graduate, Wood was a four-year swimmer for the Windjammers and also spent time on the cross country and mountain biking teams. He also is an accomplished triathlete, having competed in the national high school triathlon championships twice while in high school, including a 14th-place finish in 2017.
Wood graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with a degree in secondary education and is in his second year teaching physical science at Oceanside High School.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be the coach this year,” he said. “We’ve got almost 30 kids signed up, which is a huge team for us. Especially coming off of COVID. I’m pumped for the size of the team and pumped for the students we have running and throwing this year.”
As Wood was Sienna Barstow’s assistant coach for indoor track, so to is she for him this spring. He added parent and teacher volunteers “are also helping out with events that they’ve either specialized in themselves or just to help out supporting the team.”
Medomak Valley baseball
A new face, but a familiar one, will guide the Panthers this season in 43-year-old Keith Simmons of Friendship.
Simmons replaces Greg Rice, who guided the Panthers the past five seasons (six years) and 45-42 mark.
Simmons has been a coach of many sports throughout the Waldoboro/Friendship area for the past 20 years. In addition to being the new varsity baseball coach, he also is the Medomak Middle School football coach and an assistant on the varsity football team.
He also has been involved in Little League for 20 years, while he also spent time coaching Babe Ruth and middle school baseball teams, in addition to youth basketball.
“I’m coaching usually every sport,” he said.
Simmons was lined up to coach the seventh-grade baseball team at MMS this season. But when the need for a new varsity baseball coach was realized in January, athletic director Matt Lash reached out to Simmons about the position.
“I’m actually really excited,” he said. “I’ve had this group for so long. I know all the kids very well. We had the first week of pitchers and catchers and that went really well. The kids are buying into it.”
Simmons has coached every member of the baseball team previously “between Babe Ruth, fall baseball, middle school and some in Little League. They’ve got a real good group of kids right there. I couldn’t let them go without a coach.”
He is a 1999 Medomak Valley High School graduate, where he played basketball and baseball (he was a sweet-swinging standout hitter) four years and soccer two years. He went on to play baseball for Husson University, where he graduated in 2003 with a degree in business administration.
Simmons, long involved in the lobster industry, said he is “looking forward to getting started and getting out on the field.”
“The biggest weakness I’ve seen over the last three or four years is working on holding runners and working on hitting,” he said. “Hopefully we can get going working on that.”
Richie Oliver and Chad Light also will assist Simmons. Oliver is a former varsity diamond coach at Rockland District High School.
In addition to playing Maine preseason games, the Panthers are going to Cocoa Beach, Fla. for a week in April and have five games scheduled over that time.
Simmons resides in Friendship with his wife, Heather, and sons, Isaac and Colby.
Oceanside baseball
The Mariner baseball team bid farewell to its only varsity coach in school history, but will have a familiar face who will guide the team this season in longtime area coach Joe Nelsen.
The 52-year-old Nelsen replaces Don Shields, who guided the Mariners 11 years (10 seasons) and a 102-74 record.
Nelsen was a varsity assistant with Shields the last two seasons and the Mariner jayvee baseball coach for two years prior to that. He also was the Rockland District High School varsity baseball coach for the final two years of its existence before RDHS and Georges Valley High School of Thomaston merged to form Oceanside High School in 2012.
After coaching RDHS, Nelsen went back and coached in Oceanside Little League for “five or six years” and also helped for a season on the Oceanside Middle School baseball team. He also was a coach on the Rock Coast Rip Tide, an American Legion junior league team that won the state championship in 2021.
“I’m very happy,” said Nelsen. “And I think it was good for me to go back to Little League. I learned a lot of valuable lessons. Kids are so impressionable especially at that age and teaching them the right way and general mechanics. I had a great time. I’ve come full circle.”
Nelsen, a South Thomaston resident, is a 1989 RDHS graduate and was a member of the school’s 1989 state Class B championship baseball team. He was a pitcher on that team and also played first base.
Nelsen has a coaching staff that includes J.T. Tobin, Luke Morrill, Jimmy Chilles and Chris Raye. Morrill played Division I baseball at the University of Maine and played in high profile summer leagues.
“I’ve got plenty of coaches,” he said. “It allows me to step away if I have to. All of them could be head coaches themselves. They’re so good with the kids, we all get along and we’re just preaching positive attitudes.”
Nelsen added, after the long winter, “Just hearing the clink of that baseball [is great].”
“We have a young, eager and willing group of kids this year,” he said. “I’m excited for the future. Rome wasn’t built overnight, but we’re hoping to do that at this level and offer our services at Little League and kids volunteering down there.”
Nelsen added: “There’s been a lot of successful sports teams here lately and it takes teamwork.”
“The intensity is at an all-time high. Kids are cheering each other up and working together as a team. The kids are eager to learn and that’s great to see. They’re alert, attentive and they’re vying for a spot.”
Camden Hills softball
The Windjammers will have a new coach on the diamond this spring, but a familiar face in longtime area coach Josh Mahar.
The 48-yer-old Mahar replaces Rowena Motylewski, who guided the Windjammers six years (five seasons) and 22-78 record.
“I’m happy to have a chance to be the varsity coach,” said Mahar. “It’s a good bunch of kids. We’ll have a young team this year, but we’re going to have a good time.”
Mahar has been an assistant to Motylewski the past few seasons and was an assistant on the Camden Hills baseball team one year, while he also has been a varsity assistant and jayvee girls soccer coach at Camden Hills the past eight years.
He also coached the Oceanside boys soccer program four years from 2012-2015 and coached the Rockland District High School boys soccer program for eight years prior to that.
It also is not his first foray into coaching softball as he coached jayvee softball six years at RDHSl in the 2000s and was the varsity assistant for the Tigers their final three years before consolidating with Georges Valley High School to form Oceanside High School.
Motylewski will remain on as the program’s junior varsity coach, while Paul MacDonald will assist Mahar in the varsity ranks.
“Paul is a student of the game,” said Mahar of McDonald, who is also his uncle. “He’s a wealth of knowledge. I feel really lucky to be able to have him, especially as a volunteer coach.”
Mahar is a 1993 RDHS graduate, where he played four years of soccer and baseball for the Tigers. He later went onto Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa. where he played two years of soccer and graduated with a degree in biology. He is a longtime science teacher at OHS.
He resides in Rockport with his wife, Lee Ann, and two children.
Vinalhaven baseball
David McKechnie replaces Tom Anthony, who guided the islanders seven years (six seasons) and 24-43 regular-season record.
The 66-year-old McKechnie is in his third year teaching high school math at Vinalhaven School and his 41st as an educator.
McKechnie has taught at Waynflete School in Portland, Sanford High School, Telstar High School of Bethel, North Haven Community School and also has taught internationally in Africa and South America.
He was instrumental in starting the Waynflete baseball program in the 1990s and also spent time as the school’s cross-country and Alpine ski coach, while also he spent eight years as an assistant varsity baseball coach at Sanford.
When his teaching position at North Haven was cut after three years, he applied for a teaching position at Vinalhaven and made the move across Penobscot Bay.
While at Waynflete, the Flyers struggled to keep consistent numbers during those early seasons under McKechnie, a challenge the Vikings regularly contend with.
“It’s very similar,” he said. “Our team this year we’re looking at 11-12 players. It’s going to be tight, but it’s paid dividends. I think it’s one of the reason they selected me as the head coach. Not only because I’m already in the building teaching, but I also understand the small team chemistry problems and benefits.”
McKechnie is a 1974 graduate of Pomfret School in Pomfret, Conn. where he was on the school’s ice hockey, cross country and rowing teams. He went on to attend Johnson State College (now known as Northern Vermont University), where he graduated in 1979 with a degree in biological and physical sciences.
Also a member of the Midcoast board of soccer officiating, McKechnie is excited for his team’s prospects in 2023.
“We’ve got a good little team,” he said. “Just knowing what Class D baseball is like and knowing what I’ve got for skills with our kids, I’m looking forward to having a much better season then they’ve had in the last two or three years.”
He resides in Vinalhaven during the school year with his wife, Kathy.
Searsport track and field
Golder replaces Mike Vasiliauskas, who originally began the Searsport track-and-field program in 1988. Golder has been a varsity assistant to Vasiliauskas since he came to Searsport District Middle School in 2003.
The 54-year-old Golder has been a mainstay coach at the middle school level at Searsport middle and high schools the past 20 years. He has coached middle school soccer, basketball, baseball, track and cross country and jayvee boys and varsity assistant basketball at various times at the high school level.
Prior to that, Golder graduated Hampden Academy in 1987 and was not only part of the Bronco team that won a state Class B indoor track championship in 1987, but won individual state championships in indoor and outdoor track in the pole vault.
He graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and physical education. He also spent time on the Black Bear track-and-field team for two years.
He currently is the physical education teacher at SDMS and SDHS.
“I'm looking forward to the challenge of growing the track-and-field program at SDMHS,” said Golder. “We have small varsity track numbers [six] this season which was expected, but have growing interest and participants (15) in our middle school program. I believe each of our varsity athletes are capable of qualifying for the [Penobscot Valley Conference] championships in their individual events.”
Golder resides in Searsport with his wife, Shanna.